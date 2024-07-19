Cloverdale Paint Expands National Sales Team for Industrial Coatings

SURREY, BC, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Cloverdale Paint is expanding its capability in heavy-duty industrial coatings for petrochemical, pipeline, water treatment and water storage segments and is pleased to welcome proven coatings specialists Norm Walline, Mike Johnson and Shawn Tripp to its existing industrial coatings national sales team.

This expanded focus will further strengthen Cloverdale Paint's leadership role in heavy duty industrial coatings and reinforce one-stop customer solutions.

From left to right: Norm Walline, Industrial Sales Manager; Shawn Tripp, Industrial Sales Representative; Micheal Johnson, Industrial Sales Representative (CNW Group/Cloverdale Paint Inc.)

"We are investing in our core capabilities to serve these key industrial segments and we are pleased to bring broader solutions and expertise to our customers," says Darrin Noble, President and COO of Cloverdale Paint. "We are excited to be working with Norm Walline and his talented team."

About Cloverdale Paint Inc.

Cloverdale Paint is the largest family-owned coatings company in North America. Directly, and through a US-based subsidiary in Portland, Oregon (Rodda Paint Company), Cloverdale Paint operates manufacturing plants in Surrey, Calgary, Winnipeg, London, Oakville, Mississauga, Montréal and Portland. Distribution of architectural and industrial coatings and related products is through 139 corporate service centres and over 250 Independent Dealers throughout Canada and the Pacific Northwest of the United States. Cloverdale Paint is active in many Industrial markets, including Agricultural and Construction equipment, Fleet coatings, Power Transmission and Distribution, Coil Coatings, Forestry, Industrial Maintenance, Protective Coatings for industry.

SOURCE Cloverdale Paint Inc.

For further information: Darrin Noble, President & COO, Cloverdale Paint Inc., (604) 596.6261; Cloverdale Paint Inc., 400 - 2630 Croydon Drive, Surrey, BC V3Z 6T3, Tel: (604) 596.6261