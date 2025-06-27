Cloverdale Paint Group Launches new "Made in Canada" Rodda Paint brand at Select Costco Warehouse Locations

SURREY, BC, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Cloverdale Paint with their subsidiary Rodda Miller Paint, is excited to announce the introduction of a brand-new Interior Paint Program available now at select Costco test warehouse locations. This exclusive program offers Costco members access to premium-quality interior paint at an exceptional value, reinforcing Costco's commitment to convenience, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Rodda Miller Paint, Cloverdale Paint and Costco have collaborated to introduce the new interior paint line featuring a curated "on -trend" designer white pre- mixed colour providing a durable, and easy-to-apply finish tailored for property managers, everyday homeowners and DIY enthusiasts. Costco members can choose the convenient, ready to go, 2 gallon container suitable for interior walls, doors, ceilings, and trim.

"Costco is known for bringing high-quality products to its members at exceptional value.

We are excited to partner with Cloverdale Paint and Costco with a "Made in Canada" paint line to help contribute to this reputation, said Jason Lawrence, Vice President of Marketing at Rodda Miller Paint. "This new paint program expands Costco's home improvement offerings and gives members even more reason to shop Costco for their next interior painting project."

Key Features of the New Interior Paint Program:

The 'perfect' on-trend Designer White

Made in Canada

Paint & Primer in One

Premium ultra low-VOC paint formulation for healthier indoor air quality

Excellent one coat coverage, smooth application, and long-lasting finish

Interior satin sheen for a modern, versatile look

Backed by Costco's satisfaction guarantee

The program is currently being tested in select Costco warehouses across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Based on member response, it may be rolled out to more locations in the future.

Members are encouraged to visit their local participating warehouse to explore and take advantage of this excellent value on premium interior paint.

About Cloverdale Paint Group

The Cloverdale Paint group is the largest Canadian owned paint & coatings manufacturer in Canada serving homeowners, contractors, and businesses for decades. With trusted brands like Rodda/Miller, the Cloverdale Paint Group delivers quality you can count on. Operating company owned outlets and supporting dealer distribution throughout Canada and the USA dedicated to providing exceptional paint products and brands to various user segments.

Rodda Cascadia web site: www.cascadiapaints.com

