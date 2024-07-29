Cloverdale Paint Announces Distribution Agreement with Tnemec

SURREY, BC, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Cloverdale Paint is pleased to announce a new exclusive distribution agreement with Tnemec Company, Inc., a 100 year-old manufacturer of heavy duty industrial coatings for oil & gas, chemical, petrochemical, water & wastewater treatment, water storage, industrial process, resinous flooring, and high performance architectural metal and masonry.

Cloverdale will have exclusive distribution rights for BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and North West Territories. The partnership with Tnemec will further strengthen Cloverdale Paint's leadership role in heavy duty industrial coatings and reinforce one-stop customer solutions.

Tim Vogel, Chairman and CEO of Cloverdale Paint says, "We are excited to be expanding our product range and customer reach with this new partnership. Tnemec is a company we have known and respected for years and this is an excellent fit for our business and our customers."

Chase Bean, President and CEO of Tnemec Company says, "We find so many commonalities with the Cloverdale culture, and we are delighted to extend the availability of our products to more customers with Cloverdale's support."

About Cloverdale Paint Inc.

Cloverdale Paint is the largest family-owned coatings company in North America. Directly, and through a US-based subsidiary in Portland, Oregon (Rodda Paint Company), Cloverdale Paint operates manufacturing plants in Surrey, Calgary, Winnipeg, London, Oakville, Mississauga, Montréal and Portland. Distribution of architectural and industrial coatings and related products is through 139 corporate service centres and over 250 Independent Dealers throughout Canada and the Pacific Northwest of the United States. Cloverdale Paint is active in many Industrial markets, including Agricultural and Construction equipment, Fleet coatings, Power Transmission and Distribution, Coil Coatings, Forestry, Industrial Maintenance, Protective Coatings for industry.

About Tnemec

Tnemec Company is headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., and manufactures a full range of protective coating products at facilities in North Kansas City, Mo., Baltimore, Md., Garland, Tx., Panama City, Fl, Hollywood, Fl., and Shanghai, China. Founded in 1921, Tnemec has grown to be one of the largest independent coating manufacturers in the United States. The company is dedicated to the formulation and manufacture of industrial coatings with unparalleled performance backed by outstanding technical support.

SOURCE Cloverdale Paint Inc.

For further information: Cloverdale Paint: Darrin Noble, President & COO, Cloverdale Paint Inc., (604) 596.6261, Cloverdale Paint Inc. 400 - 2630 Croydon Drive, Surrey, BC V3Z 6T3. Tel: (604) 596.6261; Tnemec: Mark Thomas, Vice President of Marketing, Tnemec Company, Inc., (816) 483-3400, Tnemec 123 West 23 Avenue, North Kansas City, Missouri, USA 64116, Tel: (816) 483-3400