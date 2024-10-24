Cloverdale Paint Saskatoon Branch Named Outstanding Retailer Of The Year

SURREY, BC, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Cloverdale Paint's Saskatoon branch has been honored as the Best Hardware or Paint Store award at the Hardlines 2024 Outstanding Retailer Awards (ORA). This marks a significant milestone for the company and its commitment to excellence in customer service, industry-leading expertise, and community involvement.

Established in 1992 by Hardlines, the ORA is Canada's only national awards program recognizing exceptional achievements by hardware and home improvement retailers across the country. One of Cloverdale Paint's branches in Saskatoon stood out among national competitors, earning the prestigious accolade for its exceptional performance, outstanding customer service, and its commitment to the local community.

The ORA category, traditionally named "Best Hardware Store," was officially renamed this year to include "or Paint Store" in recognition of the diverse offerings within the industry and particularly due to the achievements of paint retailers like Cloverdale Paint.

Richard White, Branch Manager of Cloverdale Paint's Branch on 52nd St East in Saskatoon, expressed his pride in the win: "This award is not only a reflection of our team's dedication but also of our passion to serve our community with the highest quality paint products and services. Every day, we strive to make good things happen for our customers, and this recognition affirms that commitment."

Leadership and Vision at the Core of Success

Led by Richard White, Cloverdale Paint Saskatoon focuses on delivering an exceptional customer experience that goes beyond selling products. With strong leadership and a dedicated team, the branch has set ambitious goals, including becoming a $10 million branch by 2030 and expanding its influence in the Saskatoon market. White credits the team's collaborative spirit and a shared vision for the branch's sustained success. "Our team's ability to work together, foster long-term customer relationships, and provide tailored solutions for each client is what sets us apart," he said.

A Local Business with a National Impact

The branch's deep involvement in the local community is another reason it earned the award. From supporting organizations like the Saskatoon SPCA and Habitat for Humanity to raising funds for the United Way, Cloverdale Paint Branch 071 takes pride in being a trusted business partner and a pillar of the community.

"This award isn't just a win for our team but for the entire Saskatoon community. We are proud to represent a Canadian-owned company and to serve our customers with integrity and care," said White.

Cloverdale Paint's Saskatoon branch will be formally recognized at the 2024 Outstanding Retailer Awards Gala, to be held in Quebec

About Cloverdale Paint Inc.

Cloverdale Paint is the largest family-owned coatings company in North America. Directly, and through a US-based subsidiary in Portland, Oregon (Rodda Paint Company), Cloverdale Paint operates manufacturing plants in Surrey, Calgary, Winnipeg, London, Oakville, Mississauga, Montréal, Portland, Vancouver Washington and Woods Cross Utah. Distribution of architectural and industrial coatings and related products is through 139 corporate service centres and over 460 Independent Dealers throughout Canada and the Pacific Northwest of the United States. Cloverdale Paint is active in many Industrial markets, including Agricultural and Construction equipment, Fleet coatings, Power Transmission and Distribution, Water and Waste Water, Coil Coatings, Forestry, Industrial Maintenance and Protective Coatings for industry.

About Hardlines Inc.

Hardlines provides news and intelligence on the retail home improvement industry to help that industry, and players in it, be more successful. And we've been doing it for over a quarter of a century. As a specialized information company, we are dedicated to helping retailers and managers at hardware stores, building centres, and home improvement big box stores, plus their executive head offices and the vendors who supply them. We provide news, research, conferences and connections. We deliver market intelligence, defining trends and generating analysis for home improvement executives, retail owners and managers, and their suppliers. Our annual Conference and ongoing events provide important forums for vendors and buyers to network.

What are the Outstanding Retailer Awards (ORAs)?

Launched in 1992, the ORAs are Canada's only national awards program dedicated to celebrating the achievements of hardware, home improvement and building supply dealers and their staff. In its 30-year history, the program has honoured more than 170 retailers. The ORA Gala has become a must-attend for retail leaders from every part of Canada, who come to celebrate the industry's finest.

For further information: Darrin Noble, President & COO, Cloverdale Paint Inc., (604) 596.6261; Cloverdale Paint Inc. 400 - 2630 Croydon Drive, Surrey, BC V3Z 6T3 Tel: (604) 596.6261; For further information: Steve Payne, Editor, Hardlines Inc., (416) 219.9949, Hardlines Inc. 330 Bay Street, Suite 1400, Toronto, ON M5H 2S8