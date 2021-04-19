Cloud DX Virtually Opens the Market

Accelerating virtual healthcare's future, Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The Company's Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Healthcare enterprises that partner with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/re-hospitalization and cut costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, a 2021 Edison Award finalist, and was recently named one of Canada's most prominent 10 telehealth providers. For more information visit: www.clouddx.com

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday April 19, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Ellyn Winters, [email protected]

