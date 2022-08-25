Minister Petitpas Taylor brings together the driving forces behind Canada's language communities for a summit on the future of official languages nationwide

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are inseparable from our identity, our history and the future of Canada. They define us and are at the heart of who we are as Canadians. The Government of Canada is committed to protecting and promoting our two official languages across the country to support their vitality.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, concluded her cross-Canada consultations on the next Action Plan for Official Languages at a summit at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. She was joined by the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board; Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship; and Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages.

This summit is the final phase of the consultations that began in May. Hundreds of people involved in official-language communities across the country continued their work and reflection on four main objectives:

Improving compliance to the Official Languages Act among federal institutions



Protecting and promoting French throughout Canada, including in Quebec



Stimulating learning and appreciation of our two official languages



Fostering the development of official-language minority communities

The discussions held and the involvement of everyone present will enable the Government of Canada to develop a new action plan for official languages for the next five years.

With an eye toward the future, Minister Petitpas Taylor also announced an investment of more than $12.6 million over three years to provide nearly 2,000 jobs and internships for young people as part of Young Canada Works in Both Official Languages. Specifically, these young people, aged 16 to 30, will be able to apply their studies and knowledge, have enriching experiences, discover different regions of the country and perfect their second language thanks to work placements.

The Government of Canada is proud to invest in young people and the future of official languages, thereby ensuring the vitality and visibility of official-language minority communities.

Quotes

"In recent months, I have met with hundreds of people involved in official language communities across the country who have shared their realities and told me how essential our government's support is to the vitality of their language and culture. I would like to thank all Canadians who participated in the consultations on the next Action Plan for Official Languages. With the closing summit held today, we are reaffirming our commitment to the protection and promotion of our two official languages, and we are putting in place the necessary measures to ensure a promising future for the next generations."



—The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"These consultations were essential to better support the vitality of official-language minority communities and further our commitment to strengthening official languages in Canada. It's thanks to collaborative efforts, honest and open conversations, and sharing responsibilities that we've been able to establish positive and concrete measures within the public service to protect official languages in Canada. It is my hope that through conversations like these, official languages in Canada will be supported from coast to coast to coast."



—The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

"Today's summit gave us an opportunity to speak directly with people involved in official-language minority communities. I had the chance to discuss important issues such as Francophone minority immigration and to highlight our government's commitment to strengthening the Francophone Immigration Strategy with targeted initiatives, such as the creation of components reserved for French-speaking permanent residents and foreign students."



—Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"It is an honour for me to have taken part in the consultation process and met with Canadians across the country to speak about official languages and their realities. More than ever, our government wants to help protect our two official languages and promote the Canadian Francophonie. I would also like to highlight our commitment to the development of youth and our official languages."



—Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages

"Youth is an important driver of development for official-language minority communities. We salute the Government of Canada for listening to the needs and aspirations of French-speaking young people. We hope that this important consultation process will lead to a new action plan that will strengthen youth leadership across the country."



—Marguerite Tölgyesi, President, Fédération de la jeunesse canadienne-française

Quick Facts

On May 24, 2022, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor launched the 2022 Cross-Canada Consultations on Official Languages in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Over the past three months, Minster Petitpas Taylor has conducted consultations and met with Canadians to better understand their challenges and priorities regarding official languages.

Canadians will be able to complete the online questionnaire for the public consultations until August 31, 2022. The online consultations are open to the entire population of Canada.

Young Canada Works in Both Official Languages supports employers in need of workers in official-language minority communities and thus supports the development of these communities, while enabling young participants to gain practical experience related to their studies, discover different regions of the country and also work in their first or second official language or improve their second language.

On March 1, 2022, the Government of Canada introduced an improved bill for the substantive equality of English and French, the official languages of Canada, to adapt the Official Languages Act to a changing society. Among other things, this bill aims to remedy the decline of French in Canada, clarify and enhance the section of the Official Languages Act concerning the promotion of official languages, and support the vitality of official-language minority communities.

On May 24, 2022, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, kicked off the 2022 Cross-Canada Consultations on Official Languages. The main objective of the consultations was to contribute to the next Action Plan for Official Languages.

, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, kicked off the 2022 Cross-Canada Consultations on Official Languages. The main objective of the consultations was to contribute to the next Action Plan for Official Languages. The consultations took various forms:

Fifteen face-to-face discussion forums Formal consultations with provincial and territorial governments Public consultations open to Canadians Seven virtual dialogue sessions on different themes 2022 Cross-Canada Consultations on Official Languages Summit

The consultation methods made it possible to reach all interested Canadians.

As of August 24, 2022 , more than 5,790 Canadians have provided feedback:

, more than 5,790 Canadians have provided feedback:

Over 300 participants attended the in-person consultations.





Almost 600 people participated in the online consultations.





To date, 4,820 people have completed the online questionnaire (available to the public until August 31).

).



More than 70 comments were submitted to the Government.





These consultations highlighted specific areas:

The consultations provided us with a wide range of health, justice, immigration and education considerations, particularly to ensure continuity between early childhood and post-secondary education in minority communities.



Official-language communities have also expressed their desire to prioritize labour (particularly Francophone teachers), diversity and inclusion in the next Action Plan for Official Languages, as these are the pillars of their communities.





The Government of Canada received many suggestions and observations during the consultations, which will be followed up by prioritizing a proposal for an action plan that reflects all Canadians.

Action Plan for Official Languages

The objective of the Action Plan for Official Languages is to implement and support, through programs and funding, the measures described in the reform paper French and English: Towards a substantive equality of official languages in Canada .

. In the next Action Plan for Official Languages, the Government of Canada will continue to support the vitality of official-language minority communities and the promotion of both official languages.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

