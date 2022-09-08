CloroxPro® Celebrates Frontline Workers this Environmental Services Week

Recognizing the hard work of Environmental Services workers during ES Week; September 11– 17

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - From September 11-17, organizations across the country are celebrating the hard work and dedication of frontline workers who sometimes go overlooked for their tireless dedication to patient surroundings – environmental services workers. This Environmental Services Week, CloroxPro® Canada is shining a spotlight on these champions across Canada's hospitals and clinics, including those workers at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH).

Frontline Worker at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare. Photo Credit: Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (CNW Group/CloroxPro® Canada)

Environmental Services week is a time to show appreciation for the dedicated ES personnel. With everything that these past few years have thrown their way, ES workers have remained resilient in their efforts to help protect others from viruses and infections, well beyond COVID-19. They ensure healthcare facilities are safe places for patients, their families, and staff members.

"These last three years have been tough, to say the least," says Bill Marra, President and CEO at HDGH. "Our ES workers have worked so hard to keep our patients and team safe and working in a clean environment. We're happy to recognize our team for the work they've been doing and continue to do."

At HDGH, ES workers depend on Clorox Healthcare™ Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant Wipes for deep cleaning and disinfecting. These products are Health Canada-registered and are proven to be effective and safe to use on a variety of surfaces, when used as directed. The Clorox Healthcare™ Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant Wipes kills SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19† in just thirty seconds and is compatible with equipment surfaces.

"Now more than ever we need to be celebrating our frontline workers. Their dedication to patients and passion for their job are unmatched. And we really value our partnerships with HDGH," said Barley Chironda, Sales Director and International Infection Control Specialist, CloroxPro Canada. "With the use of CloroxPro® products, ES workers can be confident they've cleaned and disinfected those hard to clean areas to help prevent the spread of illness causing germs."

"We're here for patient care," said Justin Quinn, Manager of Environmental Services & Material Management. "We measure cleanliness through best practices and with a 72 check-point in the Public Health Ontario (PHO) Provincial Infectious Diseases Advisory Committee (PIDAC) to clean over 1 million square feet of surfaces weekly. Our goal is to be considered the cleanest hospital in Ontario, and we want to do this while reducing our overall environmental footprint. Partners who understand our goals, like CloroxPro® Canada, help make this possible."

About Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

At Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, we are committed to improving the health and wellbeing of the Windsor-Essex community through the delivery of patient-centered, value-based care. Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is a unique community hospital offering services in Mental Health & Addictions; Rehabilitative Care; Complex Medical and Palliative Care; and Children and Youth Mental Health. We offer a unique blend of services including but not limited to community and home-based services. In collaboration with our healthcare and inter-sectorial partners, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is providing care in new ways and in new locations throughout the region to address barriers, improve access and patient outcomes and improve the overall patient experience

About CloroxPro® Canada , a division of The Clorox Company of Canada

CloroxPro®encompasses professional healthcare, cleaning, and specialty offerings. Their wide range of solutions reflect a tradition of research and experience in cleaning, sanitizing and infection prevention for professional environments. Built on a century-long legacy, CloroxPro® is dedicated to providing proven commercial cleaning and disinfecting solutions to protect people and their environments. Where clean means everything.

† Per Health Canada's list of hard-surface disinfectants with evidence against COVID-19, this product is considered effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

