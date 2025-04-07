CloroxPro™ launches second year of the HealthyClean™ Trained Specialist and now Trained Manager Course for Centennial College Students

The HealthyClean™ learning platform from CloroxPro™ offers the only third-party accredited certificate program designed to provide the high-quality training for frontline environmental services professionals and future graduates

TORONTO, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, CloroxPro Canada kicks off the second year of bringing the HealthyClean™ Trained Specialist Course to Centennial College Healthcare Environmental Services Management (HESM) first year students, after massive success of the inaugural year. To continue a record of bringing innovative and first-of-its-kind learning modules to students, this year, second year students will be granted free access to the HealthyClean™ Trained Manager Course.

HealthyClean brings interactive and specialized training to the College's Healthcare Environmental Services Management program, which uniquely prepares students for supervisory roles in health-care settings. Centennial's two-year diploma is recognized by the Provincial Infectious Diseases Advisory Committee ─ a multidisciplinary group of health-care professionals who provide expert advice to Public Health Ontario on Infection Prevention and Control.

While first year students are introduced to the practices of environmental services management, the trained specialist course builds on classroom learnings to introduce practical setting scenarios planning. Second year Centennial HESM students overwhelmingly lauded the program when they were introduced to it last year. They were the first students globally to be granted free access to this program, which is the only industry-wide certificate program designed for frontline cleaners and managers that is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) National Accreditation Board, with recognized accreditation by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada. To receive an ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accreditation, a certificate program must meet rigorous global standards set for design, delivery, monitoring, and outcomes, indicating these courses have met the highest standards for training comprehension and quality.

Last year, five students were granted $1,000 scholarships from CloroxPro Canada upon completion of the HealthyClean Trained Specialist Course. "I had the incredible opportunity to earn the CloroxPro HealthyClean Trained Specialist certificate, which has enhanced my understanding of cleaning and safety. As someone passionate about contributing to a safer healthcare space, I'm excited to apply the skills (I learned) in the industry," said Minjae Kim, one of five CloroxPro Canada scholarship winners.

This year, CloroxPro continues to innovate within this program. While first year students will be able to take the HealthyClean Trained Specialist Course, second year students will be able to take the HealthyClean Trained Manager Course, which brings microlearning modules to students, addressing some of the most challenging commercial cleaning tasks designed for cleaning managers.

"We saw an opportunity to throw our support behind the next generation of environmental services professionals by bringing the first ever cohort of students free access to the HealthyClean Trained Specialist Course last year; and the reception has been phenomenal," said Bilal Demachkie, Business Unit Director, CloroxPro Canada. "We wanted to continue this legacy of championing the industry and working with these students again, so introducing the Trained Manager Course was the perfect next step."

Students who successfully complete the HealthyClean Trained Specialist Course or Trained Manager Course will add a Certificate of Mastery to their portfolio as well as a digital badge they can add to their online signature and social profiles, like LinkedIn. "This program has taught me that small actions lead to big impacts when it comes to creating healthier spaces. This program has equipped me with the skills and knowledge to contribute to safer environments – an achievement I'll carry into my career," said Joannalyn Rosario, another CloroxPro scholarship recipient.

"We're always looking for ways in which to enhance our program and to keep up with industry's evolving best practices. Our offerings for students give them an education that truly prepares them for their careers, and this partnership with CloroxPro Canada helps our students stand out even more," said Karen Barnes, Program Coordinator and Professor, Healthcare Environmental Services Management at Centennial College. "The first-year program saw a 95 per cent participation rate from our students as they saw the incredible value this program would bring to them. We're thrilled to be entering year two with both the trained specialist course for first-year students and the trained manager course for second-year students."

As experts in the cleaning and disinfecting space, CloroxPro aims to continue expansion of the HealthyClean Trained Specialist Course in Canada. Post-secondary institutions interested in this program, or to learn more about the course, can visit cloroxpro.ca and follow @CloroxProCanada on LinkedIn for more information.

CLX-B

