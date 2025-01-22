CloroxPro™ Canada introduces new plant-based Clorox™ EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes for professional settings as eco-conscious product adoption reaches all-time high

Clorox™ EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes is the latest in the CloroxPro product portfolio of eco-conscious, ready-to-use cleaners and disinfectants that work as well as traditional cleaners

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - CloroxPro, the trusted maker of Clorox professional products, is proud to announce the expansion of the EcoClean product portfolio with the launch of CloroxPro™ Clorox™ EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes. These ready-to-use wipes are made with a 100 per cent plant-based substrate and naturally-derived, citric acid active ingredient that kills 99.9 per cent of germs without bleach, ammonia or alcohol.1

CloroxPro is proud to announce the expansion of the EcoClean product portfolio with the launch of CloroxPro™ Clorox™ EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes. (CNW Group/CloroxPro® Canada)

Research from the 2024 Clean Index Survey shows that two in three cleaning professionals are using eco-conscious products in their facilities, while 60 per cent of respondents report that their facility has set a business goal to use more eco-conscious products in the coming years.2

"We're seeing demand for eco-conscious cleaners and disinfectants increase as facilities set sustainability goals, and as cleaning professionals seek a more comfortable cleaning experience," said Bilal Demachkie, Business Director, CloroxPro Canada. "We've seen great success with the new EcoClean portfolio, especially in settings like offices, gyms and schools. Ready-to-use wipes is a cleaning category that has exploded in popularity as a way to easily disinfect high touch surfaces wherever you are, so introducing EcoClean disinfecting wipes – which offer cleaning professionals an eco-conscious alternative that works just as well as the leading professional disinfecting wipe – is a natural progression for this in-demand product line."3

The Importance of Disinfecting Wipes

The Clean Index Survey found that more than half of consumers are concerned about germ exposure at work.2

80% of consumers said that sanitized and disinfected surfaces are one of the most important aspects of a clean workspace, and 73% of those concerned about workplace germs say they use disinfecting wipes at their desk and on high-touch surfaces.

3 in 4 respondents said that high-touch surfaces in workplaces like door handles and light switches should be regularly cleaned and disinfected.

79% of consumers said it is important for businesses to provide disinfecting wipes in the workplace.

Designed with our users in mind, CloroxPro Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes clean and disinfect1 without harsh chemical odours and with 38 per cent less plastic.4 They are ideal for use in shared spaces because they are gentle on surfaces—such as doorknobs, countertops, tables, desks and more—but tough on grease, grime and germs, including cold and flu viruses, norovirus and COVID-19.5

CloroxPro Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes are the newest addition to the EcoClean product line, which also includes the following plant-based and naturally derived cleaners and disinfectants:

CloroxPro Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Cleaner : a ready-to-use disinfectant cleaner that kills 17 pathogens in 30 seconds to two minutes, including 99.9% of flu viruses (Influenza A virus, RSV) and the COVID-19 virus in 30 seconds, without harming most surfaces, and with no lingering chemical smell.

: a ready-to-use disinfectant cleaner that kills 17 pathogens in 30 seconds to two minutes, including 99.9% of flu viruses (Influenza A virus, RSV) and the COVID-19 virus in 30 seconds, without harming most surfaces, and with no lingering chemical smell. CloroxPro Clorox EcoClean All-Purpose Cleaner: a ready-to-use cleaner formulated without parabens, dyes, phthalates, phosphates, petroleum solvents or SLES that breaks down grease, grime and dirt; perfect for use in restrooms, workspaces and school eating areas.

All CloroxPro Clorox EcoClean products are made using 25 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic packaging and can help facilities reach their sustainability goals, including meeting requirements for LEED, ISSA CIMS - Green Building, and Healthy Green Schools and Colleges.

More information is available at cloroxpro.ca/products/clorox/ecoclean/

Survey Methodology

Data was collected in a September 2024 online survey of 1,000 consumers, a nationally representative U.S. General Population based on age, gender, region, race/ethnicity and income, and 511 cleaning industry professionals defined as frontline workers, decision makers, building service contractors and infection preventionists who work in Education, Government or Healthcare settings.

About CloroxPro™ Canada, a division of The Clorox Company of Canada

CloroxPro™ (NYSE: CLX) encompasses professional healthcare, cleaning, and specialty offerings. Their wide range of solutions reflect a tradition of research and experience in cleaning, sanitizing and infection prevention for professional environments. Built on a century-long legacy, CloroxPro™ is dedicated to providing proven commercial cleaning and disinfecting solutions to help protect people and their environments. Where clean means everything. For more information, visit cloroxpro.ca.

CLX-B



____________________________________

1 When used as directed on hard, non-porous surfaces. See product label for list of organisms.

2 CloroxPro US 2024 Clean Index Survey findings.

3 Clorox Disinfecting Wipes based on Precision B2B market share unit sales data, 12 months ending April 2024. When used as directed on soap scum and greasy particulate soil.

4 Total virgin plastic reduction vs Clorox Disinfecting Wipes 75 ct. Based on Precision B2B market share unit sales data, 12 months ending April 2024.

5 Kills Sars-CoV-2 on hard, non-porous surfaces.

SOURCE CloroxPro® Canada

For further information: CloroxPro Canada, Amanda Federchuk, [email protected], 416-505-0517