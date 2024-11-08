Clear Medical Imaging walks away from negotiations

WINDSOR, ON, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Bargaining between Unifor Local 2458 and Clear Medical Imaging ended suddenly today as the employer walked away from the table.

"Today's abrupt walkout by Clear Medical is deeply disappointing to our members who have made it clear that they will not return to work until they receive a fair deal," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Our members came ready to negotiate and won't back down until they get the first collective agreement they deserve."

Today's bargaining session included an Ontario Labour Relations Board conciliation officer at Unifor's request, with union representatives aiming to secure several dedicated days for negotiations. The union previously reached an agreement with Clear Medical Imaging on two paid 15-minute breaks, yet the employer countered today with a minor wage increase offer contingent on removing these paid breaks entirely.

"Clear Medical Imaging's proposals make it clear they aren't prioritizing the needs of their workforce or the communities we serve," said Unifor Local 2458 President Ken Durocher. "Our members want to return to work, but they deserve an agreement that respects their dedication to patient care."

Outstanding issues include wages, benefits, overtime, and the union's firm opposition to the employer's plan to expand outsourcing to an overseas call centre at the expense of our members' jobs. Unifor remains committed to bringing the employer back to the table to secure a fair collective agreement that values the vital role Clear Medical Imaging workers play in the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent communities.

Unifor Local 2458 represents 130 members at Clear Medical Imaging, who work as x-ray and ultrasound technologists, clerical and administrative staff across 11 locations within Windsor, Chatham, Tecumseh, LaSalle and Essex.

