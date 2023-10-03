MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Maya Colombani, Chief Sustainability and Human Rights Officer of L'Oréal Canada, received the CLEAN50 2024 Award, which celebrates the 50 individuals or small teams most committed to the fight against climate change in the country. At the same time, L'Oréal Canada's Procurement Team received the CLEAN50 Sustainable Procurement Award 2024 for demonstrating leadership in sustainable procurement.

The CLEAN50 Individual Award 2024 recognizes the many concrete measures and actions implemented within L'Oréal Canada. Honouree in the "Retail & Consumer" category, Maya Colombani, alongside her 28 in-house experts, stood out for her many actions in sustainable development. Together, they are accelerating the implementation of innovative products and packaging, stimulating the circular economy, and ensuring a new era of transparency and authenticity, enabling consumers to quickly assess a product's environmental impact thanks to a labelling system. Maya's guidance has also propelled L'Oréal Canada to launch new refillable products.

The Sustainable Procurement Award was presented to L'Oréal Canada's Procurement Team for their efforts in sustainable development. Among other important elements, L'Oréal Canada stands out for its choice of 100% FSC-certified suppliers, prioritizing suppliers certified by ECOVADIS and CDP, and implementing a proactive program for the inclusion of Indigenous people with suppliers, alongside other initiatives.

"Above all, these awards are a wonderful recognition of our teams at L'Oréal Canada and a vote of confidence in the L'Oréal for the Future sustainability program. Our teams integrate social and environmental impact into every decision," says An Verhulst-Santos, President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada. "As the leader in beauty, we have an even greater responsibility to contribute positively to our society and communities, and to respect and honour the nature around us."

"In sustainable development, there is never an individual victory, but only great collective victories that push us to go further every day, as we do at L'Oréal Canada and within the Procurement Team. I see these awards as an invitation to work even harder and faster to face an unprecedented global humanitarian and climate crisis," says Maya Colombani.

"Maya Colombani was chosen following rigorous selection and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and is one of the Honourees selected from an initial pool of over 1,000 qualified applicants," says Gavin Pitchford, CEO of Delta Management Group. "The selection process for this year's 50 Honourees was extremely challenging—we had a record number of applicants. The good news is that there are many wonderful and committed leaders in organizations across Canada, working in many different fields, who are concerned about Canada's future if we don't all act quickly," he adds.

The 2024 Honourees range from Canada's Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Steven Guilbeault, to former Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, Canada's greenest mayor and now a member of Nexii, to the CEO of sportswear manufacturer Mondetta, Ash Modha, and the most senior executives of Canada's largest electricity distribution companies.

"This award is a resounding victory for us, as it highlights the remarkable achievements of this exceptional team. At Sourcing, our daily mission is to create a lasting positive impact, and to contribute to sustainable development and social inclusion. This exciting recognition intensifies our drive to take our sustainability initiatives to new heights, hand in hand with our partners and stakeholders," explains Cora Cunningham, Director of Corporate Sourcing, L'Oréal Canada.

About Delta Management Group and Canada's Clean50

Canada's Clean50 Awards are announced annually by Delta Management Group and the Clean50 organization to recognize those 50 individuals or small teams from 16 different categories who have done the most to advance the cause of sustainability and clean capitalism in Canada over the past 2 years. Delta's criteria in determining Honourees are to consider actual measurable accomplishments carefully, demonstrated innovation, collaboration with other organizations, and the power of the Honouree's contribution to inspire other Canadians to take similar action.

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company, managing 40 iconic beauty brands. Celebrating 65 years in Canada, L'Oréal Canada operates a head office, a plant and a distribution centre in Montreal and employs more than 1,450 people from 80 nationalities. Products are available across all distribution channels, including hair salons, department stores, mass markets, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal Canada's commitment to growth is generated through sustainable innovation and driven by the company's L'Oréal for the Future ambition, demonstrating sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The subsidiary also supports the L'Oréal Foundation's programs, such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science.

