WINNIPEG, MB, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - As the United States' new tariffs take effect today, millions of Canadian workers face economic uncertainty. With 1.5 million jobs on the line, urgent action is needed to protect workers and ensure the stability of key industries.

Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, is available to provide insight into the impact of these tariffs on workers and to call on the federal government to take immediate steps to protect jobs and communities.

QUOTES:

"Canada's unions have been clear about what's at stake, and yet, despite direct conversations—including at the highest levels—there is still no real plan to protect workers from the economic fallout."

"Workers need more than just words, they need bold actions to protect jobs and industries. The government must stand up for Canadian workers by pushing back against these tariffs, ensuring robust trade protections, and providing immediate support to impacted workers."

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

To arrange an interview with Bea Bruske, please contact: CLC Media Relations, [email protected], 613-526-7426