Class Is Back in Session as Saved by the Bell Lands on W Network on November 26

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Go Bayside! Corus Entertainment is so excited to announce the highly anticipated new series Saved by the Bell is premiering on W Network on November 26 with back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., coupled with a special presentation of the inaugural episode on Global at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Plus, on the same day as the linear broadcast premiere, this exclusive buzzworthy series will see all 10 episodes drop at once on STACKTV at 8 p.m. ET.

STACKTV is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels for $12.99 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. Subscribers to STACKTV get access to thousands of hit shows across 12 premium networks both live and on demand, including W Network.

Saved by the Bell is the latest series to premiere as part of Corus' agreement with NBCUniversal to air marquee Peacock Original programming in Canada across its networks and platforms. In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris (Mark–Paul Gosselaar) gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez star in the new Saved by the Bell series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the Peacock series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as executive producer. Saved by the Bell is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

In addition to streaming via STACKTV, W Network can be streamed on the new Global TV App, available now on iOS, Android, Chromecast and at watch.globaltv.com. The network is also available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel.

