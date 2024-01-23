VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Slater Vecchio LLP has filed two class actions on behalf of Canadians against Cineplex for failing to disclose at the outset of the ticket purchasing process the online booking fee that Cineplex charges on online ticket purchases. The two actions are filed on behalf of all Canadians who purchased a Cineplex movie ticket and were charged an online booking fee.

The class actions filed by Slater Vecchio LLP allege that Cineplex did not disclose in a transparent and meaningful way during the purchasing process that consumers, those who are not members of Cineplex's CineClub, would be charged a $1.00 or $1.50 online booking fee for booking their movie tickets through Cineplex's website or mobile application. Through these lawsuits, consumers seek repayment of the online booking fees, plus taxes on those fees, that they paid to Cineplex.

"To ensure fairness and transparency in the online marketplace, it is of paramount importance that companies accurately display the price they are charging Canadians from the moment these prices are first shown to consumers," said Sam Jaworski, a partner at Slater Vecchio LLP.

Potential class members are advised to retain their receipts outlining their payment of the online booking fee. Individuals interested in being kept up to date with the proceedings are invited to submit their information to this webpage: https://www.slatervecchio.com/class-action/cineplex-price-dripping-class-action/

