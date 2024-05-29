MONTREAL, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Slater Vecchio LLP has filed a class action lawsuit alleging Uber is breaching Quebec's Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms by failing to provide adequate wheelchair accessible services across the province.

While Uber publicly advertises that it offers accessible services to those with physical disabilities, in reality these services are difficult if not impossible to access. Uber WAV is a service designed to provide transportation to those with physical disability. However, access to this service is unreliable, and those with physical disabilities are frequently left without the ability to book a ride.

The class action's representative plaintiff, Laurent Morrisette, has experienced this discrimination firsthand. "Being denied transportation services on multiple occasions has been demoralizing. We need to pave the way for accessible journeys, where every person, regardless of ability, can easily access transportation services and contribute more fully to their communities", Morrisette says.

Saro Turner, a partner at Slater Vecchio LLP, says the class action lawsuit will offer Quebec residents the ability to uphold their province's stated values. "Rights and freedoms only matter if they apply equally and to everyone, regardless of their physical abilities. This lawsuit will hold Uber to account and send a message to other companies that this is a place where our core values are taken seriously."

If you are a person with a physical disability or a wheelchair user in Quebec who has encountered difficulties accessing Uber services, Slater Vecchio LLP encourages you to reach out. Please fill out the form on our website located here: https://www.slatervecchio.com/class-action/uber-accessible-services-class-action/

SOURCE Slater Vecchio LLP

For further information: Slater Vecchio S.E.N.C.R.L., Phone: (514) 534 0962, Email: [email protected], Website: https://www.slatervecchio.com/fr/