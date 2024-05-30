TORONTO, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Clara Gutsche of Montréal, Québec is the winner of the 14th annual Scotiabank Photography Award.

As winner of the prestigious Award, Gutsche will receive a $50,000 cash prize, a solo Primary Exhibition during the 2025 CONTACT Photography Festival, and a published book of her work distributed worldwide by renowned art book publisher, Steidl.

Clara Gutsche. Photo credit: David Miller (CNW Group/Scotiabank) Clara Gutsche, Les Soeurs Adoratrices Du Précieux-Sang, Nicolet, 1995, The Convent series 1990-1998, Chromogenic colour 16"x20" print. (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

"Congratulations to Clara Gutsche, winner of the 14th annual Scotiabank Photography Award," says Laura Curtis Ferrera, Chief Marketing Officer, Scotiabank. "Clara's art explores the depths of personal relationships and the intersection of culture and urban landscapes through a unique and powerful photographic perspective. At Scotiabank, we are proud to have founded this award which helps to support and elevate the art of Canadian storytellers across the country and around the world."

The Scotiabank Photography Award recognizes the achievements of established mid-to-late career artists, by engaging Canadians and raising awareness through photographic art of the issues and forces of our time. The Award was co-founded by Scotiabank and Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky with a goal of recognizing and accelerating artists' careers as they reach the next level of national and international recognition.

"Clara Gutsche has been a dedicated practitioner of the medium of photography in a classical way," says Edward Burtynsky, co-founder of the Scotiabank Photography Award and jury chair. "She embeds herself in a community over time and, with a gentle and caring eye, begins to reveal the character of the community she has focused on. It will be a treat to see her works brought together in exhibition and forthcoming book."

Nicolas Baier of Montréal, Québec and Thaddeus Holownia of Sackville, Nova Scotia were also finalists for the 2024 Award and will each receive cash prizes of $10,000. The 2024 Scotiabank Photography Award Nominees represent the result of an annual Canada-wide search for excellence. The Scotiabank Photography Award is peer-reviewed at every stage of the nomination and adjudication process and nominees must meet eligibility criteria.

The 2024 Scotiabank Photography Award jury includes:

Edward Burtynsky, Artist, Jury Chair

Stéphane Aquin, Director, Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

Andrea Kunard , Senior Curator of Photography, National Gallery of Canada

, Senior Curator of Photography, National Gallery of Gaëlle Morel, Exhibition Curator at the Toronto Image Centre (TIC)

For more information about the Scotiabank Photography Award, please visit www.scotiabank.com/photoaward.

Ken Lum, winner of the 2023 Scotiabank Photography Award, has a solo Primary Exhibition at the Toronto Image Centre which will be on view from May 9 – August 3, 2024.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize total shareholder return. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at April 30, 2024), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media enquiries only: Kelty Reid, Scotiabank, [email protected]