TORONTO, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce its shortlist for the Landsberg Award , which celebrates a journalist, or journalists, enhancing awareness of women's equality issues. The annual award recognizes exceptional research, analysis and presentation through a gender lens in print, broadcast or online news. The winner receives $5,000 from the Canadian Women's Foundation .

The award, now in its 10th year, is named after Michele Landsberg, a prize-winning Canadian journalist, author, social activist and feminist, in acknowledgement of the tremendous impact that she has had as an advocate and role model for Canadian women.

"Ten years in, the Landsberg Award continues to receive high-quality entries from relentless and fearless journalists who are shining light on the inequities that continue to affect women in Canada and around the world," says jury chair Sally Armstrong. "This year's three finalists show exceptional grit and skill, and their work has resulted in real change."

The three finalists for this year's award and the stories or series shortlisted are:

Lindsay Jones for articles in The Walrus, WIRED and The Globe and Mail examining sexual violence against women and for exposing systemic bias in policing and the courts. "All of these articles shared a deep gender analysis and a thoughtful understanding of how systemic issues impact vulnerable people," says Suzanne Duncan, interim president and CEO of the Canadian Women's Foundation. "I appreciated Lindsay's focus on legal and policing frameworks in all of her pieces."

Brigitte Noël for a CBC/Radio-Canada report that jury member and award namesake Michele Landsberg calls, "A remarkable and blood-chilling exposé of an 'untouchable' predator who – like Peter Nygard – was preying on young girls in plain view."

Jen St. Denis for stories in The Tyee reporting on the deficiencies in the investigation into the disappearances of Chelsea Poorman, Tatyanna Harrison and Noelle O'Soup from Vancouver's downtown east side. The stories "show a real 360-degree understanding of the interwoven issues," says juror Denise Balkissoon, Ontario bureau chief of The Narwhal. She adds that they represent "amazing dedication and long-term work."

All finalists' story submissions are available on our award page .

The Landsberg winner will be announced at the CJF annual awards ceremony on June 12 at the Royal York Hotel. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

The jury members are:

Sally Armstrong (chair), journalist, human rights activist and author;

(chair), journalist, human rights activist and author; Denise Balkissoon , Ontario bureau chief, The Narwhal;

, bureau chief, Michele Landsberg , journalist, author, feminist and social justice advocate;

, journalist, author, feminist and social justice advocate; Suzanne Duncan , interim president and CEO, Canadian Women's Foundation;

, interim president and CEO, Canadian Women's Foundation; Shanelle Kaul , correspondent, CBS News

, correspondent, CBS News Laura-Julie Perreault , international affairs columnist, La Presse; and

, international affairs columnist, and Erica Ifill, award-winning, anti-oppression journalist and economist, columnist at The Hill Times, founder and co-host, Bad + Bitchy podcast, and chief policy officer at Not In My Colour.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

About the Canadian Women's Foundation

The Canadian Women's Foundation is a national leader in the movement for gender equality in Canada. Through funding, research, advocacy, and knowledge sharing, the Foundation works to achieve systemic change that includes all women. By supporting community programs, the Foundation empowers women and girls to move themselves out of violence, out of poverty, and into confidence and leadership. Launched in 1991 to address a critical need for philanthropy focused on women, the Canadian Women's Foundation is one of the largest women's foundations in the world. With the support of donors, the Foundation has raised more than $100 million and funded over 2,000 programs across the country. These programs focus on addressing the root causes of the most critical issues and helping women and girls who face the greatest barriers. The Canadian Women's Foundation aims to be inclusive of diverse people across gender and sexuality spectrums. We focus our efforts on supporting those who face the most barriers and have least access to relevant services. This includes people who identify as women, girls, trans, genderqueer, non-binary, and 2SLGBTQI+. To learn more, visit canadianwomen.org .

