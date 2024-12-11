TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is delighted to announce the CJF Indigenous Health Journalism Fellowship, in partnership with the Canadian Medical Association (CMA).

This NEW year-long fellowship is a groundbreaking initiative, in partnership with the CMA aimed at fostering expert reporting on critical health issues affecting Indigenous communities in Canada. Open to Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) journalists with a minimum of five years of professional experience, this prestigious Fellowship provides a one-year research stipend of $100,000, up to $20,000 for expenses and up to $30,000 additional funding to support an early career journalist support and/or travel to remote communities. Fellows will collaborate with a national media partner to produce impactful stories in one or more of the following media: broadcast documentary series, podcast, series of published articles with a national publication partner or media distributor by the end of 2026. The CMA's commitment will provide support for a new Fellow each year, for a total of three years.

"Indigenous health is a critical issue that requires thoughtful, solutions-oriented reporting," says Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director of the Canadian Journalism Foundation. "This fellowship reflects the CJF's commitment to fostering excellence in journalism that amplifies Indigenous voices and perspectives, bringing important health challenges to the forefront. We're proud to partner with the CMA to support this vital work."

This first-of-its-kind reporting Fellowship will fill a critical gap by fueling in-depth reporting on an underserved topic, Indigenous health.

Pulitzer and Peabody award-winning journalist and CJF board member Connie Walker will chair the inaugural selection committee for the fellowship.

Indigenous health encompasses a wide variety of topics, such as access to healthcare for marginalized communities, systemic biases, the impacts of social determinants of health for Indigenous Peoples, mental health disparities, the effects of systemic racism in healthcare, genocide, intergenerational trauma, and equitable access to trauma informed care for all.

This Fellowship will also help inform work to improve Indigenous health outcomes, value and hold safe space for Indigenous world views, medicine and healing practices all while helping to ensure equitable access to culturally safe, trauma informed care for all.

"The CMA recognizes the critical role journalism plays in advancing understanding and driving good policy decisions. With this fellowship, we commit to funding Indigenous-led journalism that shines a light on important health issues and upholds Indigenous worldviews and practices," says Dr. Joss Reimer, CMA president.

The deadline for submissions is January 24, 2025.

View the award details and the online application.



The 2025 Fellow will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowship program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

About the Canadian Medical Association

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

SOURCE The Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]