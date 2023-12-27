TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF), in partnership with J-Schools Canada-Écoles-J Canada (JSC-ÉJC) and the Google News Initiative, today launched the $200,000 Next-Generation Journalists Bursary Program . The program, financed supported by the Google News Initiative, provides JSC-ÉJC members, who operate 19 post-secondary journalism programs across Canada, with funding for up to 100 bursaries.

For many students, the costs of education while gaining real world experience in their chosen field can be prohibitive. The one-year bursary program will help reduce participatory barriers by providing financial support of up to $5,000 for journalism students looking to pursue career development opportunities and find meaningful employment upon graduation.

"The CJF is delighted to partner with J-Schools Canada-Écoles-J Canada and the Google News Initiative to launch this important and timely program in support of emerging journalists," says CJF President and Executive Director Natalie Turvey. "As we empower the next generation, we recognize the importance of providing financial support to facilitate meaningful career development opportunities.

"This initiative aligns with our commitment to fostering excellence in journalism and creating a more inclusive and dynamic media landscape for the future."

The bursary is open to full- or part-time students in a journalism degree or diploma program offered by a JSC-ÉJC member. The students will participate in development opportunities, as approved by their institution, during the 2024 calendar year.

"Career-related opportunities are crucial preparation for work in journalism," says Sally Haney, chair of J-Schools Canada-Écoles-J Canada. "But not all students have equal access to them. J-Schools Canada is excited to be a partner in helping more students across Canada pursue valuable professional experience as part of their education."

The CJF and JSC-ÉJC are grateful for Google News Initiative's support in financing this initiative and helping Canada's next generation of journalists pursue formative experiences that advance the industry as a whole.

Applications will be available to JSC-ÉJC member programs in early 2024.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Canadian Journalism Foundation.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowship program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

About J-Schools Canada

J-Schools Canada/Écoles-J Canada is the organization that brings together post-secondary journalism programs in Canada.

Membership in J-Schools Canada/Écoles-J Canada is open to all journalism programs at colleges and universities across the country.

Associate membership is available to research centres and other organizations involved with the continuing education of journalists.

J-Schools Canada/Écoles-J Canada is also the Canadian affiliate of the World Journalism Education Council.

About Google News Initiative

The Google News Initiative offers journalists and publishers of all sizes a range of resources, products, digital expertise and collaborative solutions that spur progress across the news industry. Our partnerships support the advancement of quality journalism and help publishers build stronger and more sustainable business models. To that aim, we're working alongside newsrooms, news startups, researchers and content producers worldwide to build a more sustainable, diverse and innovative news ecosystem – so that everyone, everywhere has access to reliable information. Learn more about our work, journalist tools, innovation challenges, and funding opportunities at newsinitiative.withgoogle.com.

