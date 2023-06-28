The Government of Canada is making investments across British Columbia to refresh community spaces.

RICHMOND, BC, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces are key to vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, in turn supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality. Throughout British Columbia, communities are welcoming residents and visitors alike to enjoy new and improved public spaces.

City of Richmond will benefit from investment to revitalize a historical public space in Richmond, B.C. (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston Richmond East, announced an investment of $459,000 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund for the City of Richmond. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan).

This support will allow the city to renovate a historical site in Steveston - the London Farm. This investment assisted in upgrading the space to be more safe and inclusive through new signage, pathway improvements, a new boardwalk and more. Visitors and locals will now have the opportunity to visit this newly improved local attraction that recognizes Richmond's deep agricultural history and heritage.

Projects like these help communities and businesses in British Columbia welcome visitors from near and far, improve community wellness, create jobs, and grow the local economy.

Quotes

"Investments made through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund demonstrate how the PacifiCan and the Government of Canada are helping economic development in communities across British Columbia. Richmond residents from all backgrounds will benefit from the rejuvenated historical space of the London Farm."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"The city of Richmond has a rich and diverse history. Today's investment in the historic London Farm is one example of how preserving and enhancing community spaces empowers locals and tourists to come together and learn our history through accessible and open spaces."

- Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston Richmond East

"Agriculture is an important part of Richmond's history and heritage. London Farm offers visitors the opportunity to see what early farm life was like in Steveston. This support enables the Society to continue its work maintaining and upgrading the surrounding grounds and its extensive gardens. This work also provides job opportunities and supports the long-term vision of protecting this important historic site."

- Mayor Malcolm Brodie, City of Richmond

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia .

. In 2022, PacifiCan opened new offices in Victoria , Campbell River , Kelowna , Cranbrook , Prince George , Prince Rupert and Fort St John , serving businesses and communities across the province.

, , , , , and , serving businesses and communities across the province. The Canada Community Revitalization Fund provides $500 million over two years to help communities build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

