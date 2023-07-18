MONTREAL, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - L'Oréal Canada held its Citizen Day on July 5th, a day of community volunteering that allows all employees to devote a full day of work time to bringing their skills and energy to social and environmental organisations or NGOs. It is the 14th time that L'Oréal Canada organized this event.

4240 volunteer hours to support social inclusion causes

Citizen Day: L’Oréal Canada employees join forces with 43 non-profits for the company’s annual day of community volunteering

Throughout the day, over 500 employees took part in a broad range of activities like sorting clothing, painting walls, cleaning offices, gardening, as well as preparing meals and engaging with beneficiaries at 16 charitable organisations in Montreal. Furthermore, over 2000 hygiene kits were prepared and shipped to 27 women shelters across the island.

"This annual day of solidary is an important part of L'Oréal Canada's corporate culture," said L'Oréal Canada President and CEO An Verhulst-Santos. "We are all proud that our employees share important values of commitment and solidarity and clearly want to create an impact within their community."

Examples of L'Oréal Canada's Citizen Day 2023 impact:

At the Welcome Hall Mission , 2000 bags of school supplies and snacks were compiled for Montrealers without homes.

, 2000 bags of school supplies and snacks were compiled for Montrealers without homes. At Fées marraines , 1750 dresses and 1000 pairs of shoes were sorted in order to provide a complete prom outfit to Secondary 5 girls from vulnerable backgrounds.

, 1750 dresses and 1000 pairs of shoes were sorted in order to provide a complete prom outfit to Secondary 5 girls from vulnerable backgrounds. At Resilience Montreal , created by the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal , 400 lunches were prepared and 100 people could benefit from a clothing service.

, created by the Native Women's Shelter of , 400 lunches were prepared and 100 people could benefit from a clothing service. At the Canadian Red Cross, 167 square kilometers of vulnerable geographic areas were digitally mapped.

At Coopérative du village de Cloverdale , 176k m² of surfaces were cleaned. Its 3670 residents benefited from this activity.

, m² of surfaces were cleaned. Its 3670 residents benefited from this activity. At Floranthrophie, 100 bouquets of flowers were created from salvaged flowers and offered to residents of residential and long-term care centres.

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company, managing 39 iconic beauty brands. Celebrating 65 years in Canada, L'Oréal Canada operates a head office, a plant and a distribution centre in Montreal, and employs more than 1,450 people from over 80 nationalities. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal Canada's commitment to growth is generated through sustainable innovation and driven by the company's L'Oréal for the Future ambition which demonstrates sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The subsidiary also actively supports the L'Oréal Foundation's programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science and Beauty for a Better Life.

