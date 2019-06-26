Citizen Day: 400 employees join forces with 30 non-profits for the company's annual day of community volunteering

A large number of employees participate each year in this day of community volunteering. In 2018, employees supported 30 non-profit organisations, representing a total 3000 volunteer hours.

This year, L'Oréal Canada's teams supported various actions such as collecting waste in natural sites, organizing activities for elderly people, planting trees, etc.

"This initiative demonstrates each year the outstanding commitment and solidarity of our employees with local communities and the world around us" said Frank Kollmar, President & CEO, L'Oréal Canada. "Citizen Day is at the core of our corporate culture and a source of shared pride."

At the L'Oréal Group level, L'Oréal celebrates Citizen Day's 10th anniversary and more than 1 million volunteer hours

Created in 2010, this annual volunteering day has enabled employees from nearly 65 countries to offer more than one million cumulative volunteer hours to hundreds of non-profit organisations and their beneficiaries. Every year, nearly 30,000 employees take part in the various solidarity initiatives proposed during Citizen Day.

"Trying to have a positive impact collectively on people who need it is a source of pride for all employees of our subsidiaries around the world." said Alexandra Palt, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer of L'Oréal. "L'Oréal considers that it is its responsibility to provide employees the means to take action and to make concrete contributions, because every action counts with regard to the current social and environmental needs."

A worldwide chain of solidarity

Citizen Day takes place in over 60 countries in which the Group operates.

Canada key figures in 2019 World key figures in 2018 400 employees Close to 30,000 employees in 63 countries 30 non-profit organisations 855 non-profit organisations 3200 volunteer hours 170,000 volunteer hours

A few examples of Citizen Day initiatives

Among the initiatives supported in Canada on June 25, several initiatives demonstrate employees' commitment, for example:

In partnership with Biotherm and its Water Lovers program, volunteers participated in Saint-Lawrence's shoreline cleanup.

shoreline cleanup. With Floranthropie, an NGO which recycles "leftover" flowers from florists and events such as wedding receptions, volunteers prepared floral arrangements that were then given to residents of senior residences.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 26.9 billion euros in 2018 and employs 86,000 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,993 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world.

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a wholly-owned subsidiary of L'Oréal Group, the largest cosmetics company in the world. Headquartered in Montreal, the company had sales of $1.280 billion in 2018 and employs more than 1,300 people. The company holds a portfolio of 36 brands, encompassing all aspects of beauty, and is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, salons, pharmacies, drugstores, and branded retail. L'Oréal Canada, whose operations are carbon neutral, supports the L'Oréal Foundation's programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science, which has promoted the advancement of women in science in Canada since 2003, Beauty for a better life, a social reintegration program in hairdressing for immigrant women since 2017, and the just recently launched Women in Digital support program.

