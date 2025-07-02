TORONTO, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is pleased to announce that Helena Gottschling has been appointed to CIRO's Board of Directors as an Independent Director, effective July 2, 2025.

Ms. Gottschling is the former Chief Human Resources Officer at RBC, where she was responsible for global Human Resources until her retirement in 2022. In that role, she was a member of RBC's Group Executive, responsible for setting the overall strategic direction of RBC extending to more than 86,000 employees across the globe. Following her retirement, Ms. Gottschling has extended her professional expertise to the not-for-profit sector through board service. She currently serves as Chair of Breakthrough T1D (formerly Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) and is a Board Member of Plan International Canada, where she brings her extensive experience in organizational strategy and oversight.

"Helena is a distinguished and trusted leader with a proven track record of inspiring teams and leading meaningful organizational transformation," said Miranda Hubbs, Chair of the Board, CIRO. "On behalf of the Board, I extend a warm welcome to Ms. Gottschling, whose world-class, global credentials in human resources bring a unique perspective to the CIRO Board."

Ms. Gottschling replaces Janet Woodruff, who has resigned from the CIRO board. Woodruff served on CIRO's inaugural Board and on the Board of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, a predecessor to CIRO.

"On behalf of the CIRO Board, I would like to thank Janet for her many years of service and her contributions to the board," said Hubbs.

"CIRO is thrilled to welcome Helena to the board," said Andrew Kriegler, President and CEO, CIRO. "Her expertise in talent management, leadership development, enterprise learning and organizational effectiveness are invaluable to CIRO's continued success. I also want to wish Janet the very the best in the next chapter."

