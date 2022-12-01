Circle K joins The Army of Givers to raise money for Atlantic Canadian communities in need

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Circle K is partnering with The Salvation Army to raise money for their iconic Christmas Kettle Campaign. Circle K stores will use their point-of-sale systems to collect donations across Atlantic Canada between December 1st and 31st.

This partnership comes as The Salvation Army reports a 27 percent increase in families with children approaching them for help.

"Our province alone saw almost 13,000 individuals in need last year at Christmas," says Major Jamie Locke, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations in Newfoundland and Labrador. "This year we anticipate that number to increase, as the cost-of-living continues to rise. We are grateful for community partnerships, like Circle K, that create another opportunity to raise funds to support those in need."

"The need is greater than ever," adds Lieutenant Gina Haggett, spokesperson for The Salvation Army Maritime Division. "A walk down the grocery isle will show you the prices people are dealing with, and that is on top of other costs like the lingering effects of Hurricane Fiona, and Christmas expenses. People are turning to The Salvation Army more than ever, and without our Army of Givers, like those donating at Circle K stores, we would not be able to match the level of need we are facing."

The Circle K and Salvation Army partnership began in the Moncton area over five years ago, with it expanding to Newfoundland last year, and growing to cover all of Atlantic Canada this year.

"Circle K is a large part of how we have managed to meet the growing need in our community," says Natasha Burkett, Director of Community and Family Services in the Moncton area, "they've been an amazing partner to work with, and have helped so much in our efforts to give hope to the community."

All contributions to the Kettle Campaign stay in the community where it was donated, allowing The Salvation Army to provide practical assistance for all who need it. This includes support for food banks, children's breakfast programs, housing supports, substance-use recovery, emergency disaster relief, Christmas support and more.

"Circle K is proud to partner with the Salvation Army for their Christmas Kettle Campaign. As a company, we value the communities where we live, work and conduct our business in every day," says Dave Clark, our Regional Director of Operations for Circle K. "Through the generosity of our customers and the amazing support of our front-line team, we are able to contribute positively to the people and families in need during this special time of the year."

Donations to the 2022 Christmas Kettle Campaign can also be made at SalvationArmy.ca, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) and via mail to The Salvation Army, 330 Herring Cove Rd, NS B3R 1V4.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

About Circle K

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 24 countries and territories, with almost 14,100 stores, of which approximately 10,700 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 are employed throughout its network.

SOURCE The Salvation Army

For further information: Gina Haggett (Lieutenant), The Salvation Army, Canada and Bermuda Territory, Director of Public Relations & Communications, Maritime Division, P: 902-802-6430, E: [email protected]; Major Jamie Locke, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations, The Salvation Army - Newfoundland and Labrador Division, P: 709-743-3648, E: [email protected]; Amine Ndamama, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Senior Advisor, Global Communications, E: [email protected]