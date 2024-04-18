Cirba Solutions Launches "SustainABILITY 10,000" as it Commits 10,000 Hours to Sustainability Education in Local Communities

Battery recycling and management company focuses its community engagement programming on one mission – to create eco-living action in communities across North America

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Cirba Solutions, the premier battery recycling and management company, today announced a considerable investment in sustainable battery recycling education. A new initiative titled, "SustainABILITY 10,000," looks to turn communities into educated eco-living experts by Cirba Solutions and its team who will commit to 10,000 hours of community engagement, sustainable practices and education in communities across North America.

The movement to live a more eco-friendly life continues to stagnate due to a lack of education about the practical steps necessary to have a positive impact on the environment and increase our sustainability footprint. A recent study by Nielsen IQ revealed that 78 percent of consumers say a sustainable lifestyle is important to them and 30 percent are more likely to purchase products with sustainable credentials. Cirba Solutions' new initiative focuses on increasing consumer education and social awareness of battery recycling opportunities in local communities, both proven to change behavior .

"In battery recycling, we experience the gap between desire and education every day. Despite most consumers wanting to recycle batteries, many simply don't know how or where to do it. The result is that the majority end up in the trash or landfill and are not being properly recovered following battery end-of-life," said David Klanecky, CEO and President of Cirba Solutions. "But we also know battery recycling doesn't stand alone. Many eco-friendly choices we as consumers would like to make don't happen simply because of a lack of education about how to turn that desire into action. By committing 10,000 hours of education into our communities and neighborhoods, our mission is to move that needle and empower people to take action and live a more sustainable life."

The nationwide effort will first center in the regions where Cirba Solutions operates. These include North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona, California, Michigan, Ohio and British Columbia, Canada.

Specifically, the effort will focus on three key areas:

Community Education: Working in partnership with local communities, Cirba Solutions will both integrate into existing education plans, while creating new ones to help spread the word about how and where individuals can recycle batteries. Community Enhancement: Leveraging the power of neighborhood connection, Cirba Solutions will provide physical and visual opportunities for programs such as battery collection events, local education opportunities and support of STEM activities. Digital Advocacy: Cirba Solutions will build online resources and tools accessible to every community to share resources and activities to develop green and sustainable literacy.

SustainABILITY 10,000 will officially kick-off the weekend leading up to Earth Week 2024, when Cirba Solutions will participate in a collection event with the Detroit Zoo, as part of the GreenFest 2024 E-Recycling Event. On Saturday, April 20th and Sunday, April 21st, Cirba Solutions will help the community divert waste from local landfills by collecting batteries.

"This initiative takes what we do at Cirba Solutions every day and raises the bar, so we're focused on delivering actionable value into communities," said Karen Gay, Community Engagement Manager at Cirba Solutions. "Our team is passionate about making a difference and we can't wait to continue the great work we've done alongside community leaders as well as create new partnerships with organizations who share our mission."

SustainABILITY 10,000 both focuses and builds upon Cirba Solutions' continuing commitment to its give-back culture. In 2023 alone, the end-to-end battery recycling company worked with regional organizations and various local communities to discuss safety, planning and training. Cirba Solutions also worked with and discussed sustainability practices with U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, who attended the groundbreaking ceremony of Cirba Solutions' battery recycling facility expansion in Lancaster, Ohio, and engaged with more than a half dozen local community groups to support causes ranging from holiday toy donations to reducing hunger in regional communities.

To learn more about Cirba Solutions' community engagement efforts, visit www.cirbasolutions.com/our-community

About Cirba Solutions

Cirba Solutions is the most trusted and only complete service provider in the battery management industry, taking batteries at end-of-life, processing them to extract critical materials, and supplying these materials back into the supply chain. With an operational, differentiated platform, its full suite of capabilities addresses lithium-ion and cross-chemistry battery demand supporting a circular battery supply chain for the industry.

