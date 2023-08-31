Cineplex Events is Proud to Present TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR on the Big Screen

Canadians Can Experience the History-Making, Record-Breaking

TAYLOR SWIFT |ERAS TOUR Concert Film in Cineplex Theatres Beginning October 13

Showtimes and Tickets Available in Theatre or at Cineplex.com and the Cineplex App

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, is proud to bring the TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR theatrical concert film experience to Canadians in over 150 Cineplex theatres, beginning Friday, October 13.

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film was attended by more than three million Taylor Swift fans during the first leg of its U.S. run and anticipation is high for the Canadian concert dates in 2024. Not only did it shatter all concert sales records, but it also left tens of millions of adoring fans wanting more. Now Canadians can immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour. Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will play on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at Cineplex theatre locations across Canada. Tickets are available at Cineplex.com.

Adult tickets are $19.89 at theatres, children's (aged 13 and under) and seniors' (aged 65 and above) tickets are $13.13 at theatres. An online booking fee of up to $1.50 per ticket applies to all online ticket purchases. All prices are subject to taxes. Standard upcharges for premium experiences will apply and no passes will be accepted.

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will be available in a wide selection of premium experiences including VIP Cinemas, IMAX, and UltraAVX.

This is a pre-recorded event. For more information, visit Cineplex.com.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com .

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Cineplex Media Relations: [email protected]