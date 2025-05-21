Cineplex Announces Voting Results for its 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) - Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex" or the "Company"), Canada's leading entertainment and media company, is pleased to announce that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today, each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 7, 2025 (the "Management Information Circular") was approved by Shareholders. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Directors:

Each of the individuals listed as nominees in the Management Information Circular was elected as a director of the Company.

Name of Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Jordan Banks 93.01 % 6.99 % Robert Bruce 92.83 % 7.17 % Janice Fukakusa 92.92 % 7.08 % Donna Hayes 93.29 % 6.71 % Ellis Jacob 93.18 % 6.82 % Rania Llewellyn 93.19 % 6.81 % Sarabjit Marwah 92.77 % 7.23 % Nadir Mohamed 93.01 % 6.99 % Phyllis Yaffe 93.00 % 7.00 %

Appointment of Auditors:

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and the authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration was approved.

Votes For: 85.52%

Votes Withheld: 14.48%

Advisory Vote on Say-on-Pay:

The non-binding say-on-pay advisory resolution as set forth in the Management Information Circular on the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes For: 83.20%

Votes Against: 16.80%

Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan:

The increase in the number of Common Shares which may be issued pursuant to the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan as set forth in the Management Information Circular was approved.

Votes For: 83.83%

Votes Against: 16.17%

About Cineplex:

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 172 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media or CDM), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

