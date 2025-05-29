North Carolina Education Lottery Partners with Cineplex Digital Media for New Digital Signage Program at 1500+ Retail Locations

TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex Digital Media (CDM), a division of Cineplex, announced it has signed a ten-year agreement with the North Carolina Education Lottery to provide a digital signage network solution at retailers across North Carolina.

Following a comprehensive process, CDM was chosen given its unique strategic and ecosystem-based approach to digital signage solutions, extensive retail experience and ability to provide industry leading design, content strategy and data expertise. CDM's solution includes digital menu boards inside more than 1,500 select lottery retail partner locations and claim centers across North Carolina, with an opportunity to expand locations throughout its long-term partnership.

With flexible marketing and messaging options, this new program will enhance the player experience and the North Carolina Education Lottery's commitment to supporting retail partner success. CDM's unique approach and end-to-end solution will ensure the lottery can tailor messages to playing audiences while measuring and optimizing its impact and return for education in North Carolina.

"We constantly look for innovative ways to connect with our players," said Terri Rose, Chief Brand Officer, North Carolina Education Lottery. "The agreement with Cineplex Digital Media provides us with a digital platform to reach that audience with messaging tailored specifically to them. That is a major investment in our retail partners that should help us raise more money for the good cause we serve".

"We are honoured to be chosen as the North Carolina Education Lottery's exclusive digital signage partner and look forward to working with them to provide solutions to support its education fundraising and elevate player experience," said Fab Stanghieri, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, CDM. "With our experience in the lottery market and our strategic partnership network, we are excited to work together to deploy a specialized and data optimized retail digital solution to keep retailer and player experience top-of-mind".

As a one-stop digital signage solution provider, Cineplex Digital Media offers end-to-end services that drive results. As a leader in Digital Out-of-Home, Retail, Financial, Grocery and Quick Service Restaurant industries, CDM provides innovative, data-led digital signage solutions for clients, including the North Carolina Education Lottery. CDM is known for its creative and experience design expertise, data and analytics services, operational excellence and media sales. For more information on Cineplex Digital Media, visit CDMExperiences.com.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 172 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media or CDM), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

About North Carolina Education Lottery

The North Carolina Education Lottery raises more than $1 billion a year for public education programs in N.C. In fiscal year 2024, the lottery recorded more than $5.3 billion in sales. Tickets are sold at more than 7,100 retail locations in North Carolina.

