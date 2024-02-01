Cineplex Completes Sale of Player One Amusement Group

Transaction Represents a Meaningful Gain for Cineplex and an Important Step Towards its Capital Structure Plans

TORONTO , Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex"), Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company announced today that it has completed the previously announced sale of its amusement solutions business, Player One Amusement Group ("P1AG"), to private equity firm, OpenGate Capital ("OpenGate").

OpenGate acquired all issued and outstanding common shares of P1AG for a total purchase price of $155 million in cash, subject to customary post-closing adjustments (the "Transaction"). As part of the Transaction, Cineplex and P1AG entered into a long-term agreement where P1AG will continue to supply and service amusement games in Cineplex's theatres and location-based entertainment venues. As previously disclosed, Cineplex intends to use the net proceeds from the Transaction to pay against the Company's credit facility.

"The sale of P1AG represents a meaningful gain for Cineplex and an important step towards accelerating the Company's focus on deleveraging and evaluating options to optimize its capital structure," said Ellis Jacob, President & CEO, Cineplex. "We would like to thank the P1AG management team, and all employees across North America for their commitment, dedication, and help in expanding and creating more value for Cineplex and our investors."

Cineplex will present P1AG as a discontinued operation on a retrospective basis until the closing date during the quarter ending March 31, 2024. Included as exhibits to this release are the changes to select previously reported financial information, reflecting P1AG as a discontinued operation.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

Summary of Quarterly Results (in thousands of dollars except per share, per patron, theatre attendance and theatre location and screen data, unless otherwise noted):



Revised 2023 (ii) Revised 2022 (ii)

Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

(ii) (ii) (ii) (ii) (ii) (ii) (ii) Revenues













Box office revenues $ 188,233 $ 164,491 $ 123,338 $ 120,248 $ 124,700 $ 136,372 $ 79,952 Food service revenues 146,228 131,392 101,076 97,168 105,193 110,637 68,388 Media revenues 28,957 26,100 22,296 44,553 25,224 26,406 15,545 Amusement revenues 26,158 21,686 26,161 20,643 24,066 20,626 15,585 Other revenues 24,964 24,252 18,484 27,308 15,113 10,740 14,414

414,540 367,921 291,355 309,920 294,296 304,781 193,884 Expenses













Film cost 101,510 90,471 66,074 63,567 66,356 69,958 39,016 Cost of food service 33,220 30,744 24,237 22,671 24,839 25,335 14,857 Depreciation - right-of-use assets 21,894 21,971 21,533 22,799 22,618 23,966 24,129 Depreciation and amortization - other 21,959 22,230 22,873 22,179 22,236 22,629 22,422 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 128 336 893 (3,327) (49,879) (4,654) 112 Other costs 162,885 158,431 147,061 153,835 149,507 140,748 109,493 Reversal of impairment of long-lived assets — — — (19,880) — — —

341,596 324,183 282,671 261,844 235,677 277,982 210,029















Subtotal $ 72,944 $ 43,738 $ 8,684 $ 48,076 $ 58,619 $ 26,799 $ (16,145)















Adjusted EBITDA (i) $ 116,448 $ 87,893 $ 52,719 $ 67,744 $ 53,094 $ 68,835 $ 30,495 Adjusted EBITDAaL (i) $ 74,614 $ 47,194 $ 11,377 $ 25,830 $ 11,429 $ 27,646 $ (10,704)















Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ 24,467 $ 158,863 $ (33,177) $ 9,572 $ 27,093 $ (2,622) $ (43,722) Net income from discontinued operations 5,279 17,682 3,004 596 3,764 3,935 1,497 Net (loss) income $ 29,746 $ 176,545 $ (30,173) $ 10,168 $ 30,857 $ 1,313 $ (42,225) Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations - basic $ 0.39 $ 2.51 $ (0.52) $ 0.15 $ 0.43 $ (0.04) $ (0.69) Earnings per share from discontinued operations - basic $ 0.08 $ 0.28 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.02 Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 0.47 $ 2.79 $ (0.48) $ 0.16 $ 0.49 $ 0.02 $ (0.67) Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.34 $ 1.80 $ (0.52) $ 0.15 $ 0.39 $ (0.04) $ (0.69) Earnings per share from discontinued operations - diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.19 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.02 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.40 $ 1.99 $ (0.48) $ 0.16 $ 0.43 $ 0.02 $ (0.67) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations $ 36,646 $ 82,722 $ (6,659) $ 51,107 $ (1,387) $ 41,151 $ (12,592) Cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (8,786) (16,732) (17,526) (17,849) (12,930) (5,460) (10,198) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities from continuing operations (53,916) (50,796) 2,107 (30,956) 11,998 (35,484) 14,643 Effect of exchange rate differences on cash from continuing operations 64 (49) 34 (88) 220 77 (35) Net change in cash from continuing operations $ (25,992) $ 15,145 $ (22,044) $ 2,214 $ (2,099) $ 284 $ (8,182) Cash flows provided by discontinued operations $ 5,029 $ 5,151 $ 7,069 $ 3,605 $ 4,369 $ 2,206 $ 5,339 BPP (i) $ 12.00 $ 12.84 $ 12.63 $ 13.06 $ 11.25 $ 12.29 $ 12.00 CPP (i) $ 8.44 $ 9.21 $ 8.85 $ 8.93 $ 8.35 $ 8.84 $ 8.82 Film cost percentage (i) 53.9 % 55.0 % 53.6 % 52.9 % 53.2 % 51.3 % 48.8 % Theatre attendance (in thousands of patrons) (i) 15,690 12,806 9,767 9,208 11,084 11,092 6,661 Theatre locations (at period end) 158 158 157 158 158 159 159 Theatre screens (at period end) 1,631 1,631 1,625 1,637 1,637 1,640 1,640 (i) See Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this news release. (ii) The results of discontinued operations (P1AG) have been excluded from prior period figures as applicable per IFRS 5 to conform to

current period presentation. All amounts are from continuing operations unless noted.

The following table shows the reconciliation of Cineplex's previously reported adjusted EBITDAaL to the revised adjusted EBITDAaL:

Adjusted EBITDAaL Revised 2023 (i) Revised 2022 (i)

Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1















Adjusted EBITDAaL as previously reported $ 83,064 $ 60,258 $ 20,243 $ 31,197 $ 20,430 $ 35,764 $ (5,719) Less:













Adjusted EBITDAaL from discontinued operations 8,450 13,064 8,866 5,367 9,001 8,118 4,985 Adjusted EBITDAaL - revised $ 74,614 $ 47,194 $ 11,377 $ 25,830 $ 11,429 $ 27,646 $ (10,704) (i) The results of discontinued operations (P1AG) have been excluded from prior period figures as applicable per IFRS 5 to conform to current

period presentation. All amounts are from continuing operations unless noted.

The following table shows the reconciliation of Cineplex's revised net income (loss) to the revised adjusted EBITDAaL:

Reconciliation of revised net

income (loss) to revised adjusted

EBITDAaL Revised 2023 (i) Revised 2022 (i) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Net income (loss) (iv) $ 24,467 $ 158,863 $ (33,177) $ 9,572 $ 27,093 $ (2,622) $ (43,722) Depreciation and amortization - other 21,959 22,230 22,873 22,179 22,236 22,629 22,422 Depreciation - right-of-use assets 21,894 21,971 21,533 22,799 22,618 23,966 24,129 Interest expense - lease obligations 16,606 16,312 16,152 16,268 15,785 14,619 14,584 Interest expense - other 21,014 18,229 23,502 20,626 16,317 13,814 10,078 Interest income (248) (282) (211) (125) (84) (38) (30) Current income tax (recovery) expense (2) (837) — — — — (724) Deferred income tax recovery 9,927 (150,225) — — — — — EBITDA $ 115,617 $ 86,261 $ 50,672 $ 91,319 $ 103,965 $ 72,368 $ 26,737 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 128 336 893 (3,327) (49,879) (4,654) 112 Loss (gain) on financial instruments recorded at fair value 580 1,020 270 (970) 1,630 1,770 3,830 CDCP equity loss (income) (i) — — — 3 30 332 (854) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (78) 88 729 468 (2,795) (1,128) 525 Reversal of impairment of long-lived assets — — — (19,880) — — — Depreciation and amortization - joint ventures and associates (ii) 201 187 142 123 130 133 131 Taxes and interest of joint ventures and associates (ii) — 1 13 8 13 14 14 Adjusted EBITDA $ 116,448 $ 87,893 $ 52,719 $ 67,744 $ 53,094 $ 68,835 $ 30,495 Cash rent paid/payable related to lease obligations (41,437) (40,301) (42,543) (41,528) (41,276) (40,805) (42,358) Cash rent paid not pertaining to current period (397) (398) 1,201 (386) (389) (384) 1,159 Adjusted EBITDAaL (iii) $ 74,614 $ 47,194 $ 11,377 $ 25,830 $ 11,429 $ 27,646 $ (10,704) (i) CDCP equity income is not included in adjusted EBITDA as CDCP is a limited-life financing vehicle that is funded by virtual print

fees collected from distributors. On December 16, 2022, Cineplex divested its investment in CDCP. (ii) Includes the joint ventures with the exception of CDCP (see (i) above). (iii) See Section 18, Non-GAAP and other financial measures. (iv) 2023 includes recovery of approximately $150.2 million related to the recognition of deferred income tax assets recognized during the

second quarter and expenses related to the Cineworld transaction and other transactions or litigation outside the normal course of business in

the amount of $3.4 million (2022 - $3.6 million) for the full year.

The following table discloses management's calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDAaL for P1AG:

Reconciliation of reported net

income to adjusted EBITDAaL 2023 2022









Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1









Net income (i) 5,279 17,682 3,004 596 3,764 3,935 1,497









Depreciation and amortization - other 2,519 2,659 3,133 3,396 3,843 4,022 4,470









Depreciation - right-of-use assets 618 679 666 692 659 520 134









Interest expense - lease obligations 165 176 181 185 161 120 120









Interest expense - other 2 1 4 2 (14) (2) 5









Current income tax expense (recovery) (201) 1,106 1,615 1,921 — — —









Deferred income tax (recovery) expense 1,516 (8,215) 2,307 — — — —









EBITDA 9,898 14,088 10,910 6,792 8,413 8,595 6,226









(Gain) loss on disposal of assets (128) (110) (149) (139) 31 4 45









Foreign exchange loss (gain) (349) 321 (715) (211) 1,556 505 (291)









Adjusted EBITDA 9,421 14,299 10,046 6,442 10,000 9,104 5,980









Cash rent paid/payable related to lease obligations (971) (1,235) (1,180) (1,075) (999) (986) (995)









Adjusted EBITDAaL (ii) 8,450 13,064 8,866 5,367 9,001 8,118 4,985









(i) 2023 includes recovery of approximately $8.2 million related to the recognition of deferred income tax assets recognized during the second quarter.









(ii) See Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this news release.











The following tables show the changes to the previously disclosed balances in cash provided by (used in) operating activities, cash used in investing activities and cash (used in) provided by financing activities as previously disclosed:

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities Revised 2023 (i) Revised 2022 (i)

Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1















Cash provided by (used in) operating activities as previously reported $ 44,693 $ 93,219 $ 3,135 $ 59,622 $ 5,811 $ 47,152 $ (5,437) Less:













Operating cash flows in discontinued operations 8,047 10,497 9,794 8,515 7,198 6,001 7,155 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities - revised $ 36,646 $ 82,722 $ (6,659) $ 51,107 $ (1,387) $ 41,151 $ (12,592) (i) The results of discontinued operations (P1AG) have been excluded from prior period figures as applicable per IFRS 5 to conform to current

period presentation. All amounts are from continuing operations unless noted.

Cash used in investing activities Revised 2023 (i) Revised 2022 (i)

Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1















Cash used in investing activities as previously reported $ (10,950) $ (21,118) $ (19,207) $ (21,898) $ (14,523) $ (8,132) $ (11,196) Less:













Investing cash flows in discontinued operations (2,164) (4,386) (1,681) (4,049) (1,593) (2,672) (998) Cash used in investing activities - revised $ (8,786) $ (16,732) $ (17,526) $ (17,849) $ (12,930) $ (5,460) $ (10,198) (i) The results of discontinued operations (P1AG) have been excluded from prior period figures as applicable per IFRS 5 to conform to current

period presentation. All amounts are from continuing operations unless noted.

Cash (used in) provided by financing activities Revised 2023 (i) Revised 2022 (i)

Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1















Cash (used in) provided by investing activities as previously reported (54,754) (51,904) 1,062 (31,893) 11,128 (36,349) 13,767 Less:













Financing cash flows in discontinued operations (838) (1,108) (1,045) (937) (870) (865) (876) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities - revised $ (53,916) $ (50,796) $ 2,107 $ (30,956) $ 11,998 $ (35,484) $ 14,643 (i) The results of discontinued operations (P1AG) have been excluded from prior period figures as applicable per IFRS 5 to conform to current

period presentation. All amounts are from continuing operations unless noted.

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

The following table shows the changes to previously disclosed revenues, expenses and net income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:



2022

2021

Reported

P1AG

Revised

Reported

P1AG

Revised Revenues





















Box office $ 461,272

$ —

$ 461,272

$ 236,320

$ —

$ 236,320 Food service 381,386

—

381,386

186,998

—

186,998 Media 111,728

—

111,728

65,330

—

65,330 Amusement 246,601

165,681

80,920

134,473

100,282

34,191 Other 67,575

—

67,575

33,548

—

33,548

1,268,562

165,681

1,102,881

656,669

100,282

556,387 Expenses





















Film cost 238,897

—

238,897

114,674

—

114,674 Cost of food service 87,702

—

87,702

41,683

—

41,683 Depreciation - right-of-use assets 95,517

2,005

93,512

102,247

3,154

99,093 Depreciation and amortization - other assets 105,197

15,731

89,466

113,042

20,218

92,824 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (57,807)

(59)

(57,748)

(28,283)

79

(28,362) Other costs 687,738

134,155

553,583

439,554

87,579

351,975 Share of loss of joint ventures and associates 2,608

—

2,608

755

—

755 Interest expense - lease obligations 61,842

586

61,256

58,590

519

58,071 Interest expense - other 60,826

(9)

60,835

65,138

(3)

65,141 Interest income (277)

—

(277)

(232)

(4)

(228) Foreign exchange (1,371)

1,559

(2,930)

(43)

45

(88) Loss (gain) on financial instruments recorded at fair value 6,260

—

6,260

(8,790)

—

(8,790) (Reversal) impairment of long-lived assets (19,880)

—

(19,880)

3,717

—

3,717

1,267,252

153,968

1,113,284

902,052

111,587

790,465 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,310

11,713

(10,403)

(245,383)

(11,305)

(234,078) Income tax expense (recovery)





















Current 1,197

1,921

(724)

3,339

—

3,339 Net income (loss) 113

9,792

(9,679)

(248,722)

(11,305)

(237,417) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

9,792

—

—

(11,305) Net income (loss) $ 113

$ 9,792

$ 113

$ (248,722)

$ (11,305)

$ (248,722)

























NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

National Instrument 52-112, Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure ("NI 52-112") imposes obligations regarding disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and other financial measures. Cineplex reports on certain non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures and total segment measures that are used by management to evaluate Cineplex's performance. The following measures included in this MD&A do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. Cineplex includes these measures because management believes that they assist investors in assessing financial performance. These non-GAAP and other financial measures are used throughout this report and are defined below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP financial measures are defined in 52-112 as a financial measure disclosed that (a) depicts the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of an entity, (b) with respect to its composition, excludes an amount that is included in, or includes an amount that is excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the entity, (c) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity, and (d) is not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation.

NON-GAAP RATIOS

A non-GAAP ratio is defined by 52-112 as a financial measure disclosed that (a) is in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation, (b) has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components, and (c) is not disclosed in the financial statements.

Below are non-GAAP financial measures or non-GAAP ratios for continuing operations that are reported by Cineplex.

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDAaL

Management defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income and expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the change in fair value of financial instrument, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, foreign exchange, the equity income of CDCP, and impairment, depreciation, amortization, interest and taxes of Cineplex's other joint ventures and associates. Adjusted EBITDAaL modifies adjusted EBITDA to deduct current period cash rent paid or payable related to lease obligations.

Subsequent to the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases, by Cineplex effective January 1, 2019, the calculation of EBITDA no longer includes a charge for amounts paid or payable with respect to leased property and equipment. Given the majority of Cineplex's businesses are carried on in leased premises, Cineplex introduced the measure of adjusted EBITDAaL which includes a deduction for cash rent paid/payable related to lease obligations. Cineplex's management believes that adjusted EBITDAaL is an important supplemental measure of Cineplex's profitability at an operational level and provides analysts and investors with comparability in evaluating and valuing Cineplex's performance period over period. EBITDA, adjusted for various unusual items, is also used to define certain financial covenants in Cineplex's Credit Facilities. Management calculates adjusted EBITDAaL margin by dividing adjusted EBITDAaL by total revenues.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAaL are non-GAAP measures generally used as an indicator of financial performance and they should not be seen as a measure of liquidity or a substitute for comparable metrics prepared in accordance with GAAP. Cineplex's EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAaL may differ from similar calculations as reported by other entities and accordingly may not be comparable to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EBITDAaL as reported by other entities.

P1AG Adjusted EBITDAaL

Calculated as amusement revenues of P1AG less the total operating expenses of P1AG, which excludes foreign exchange.

P1AG Adjusted EBITDAaL Margin

Calculated as P1AG Adjusted EBITDAaL divided by total amusement revenues for P1AG for the period.

Adjusted Store Level EBITDAaL Metrics

Cineplex reviews and reports adjusted EBITDAaL at the location level for the LBE which is calculated as total LBE revenues from all locations less the total of operating expenses of LBE, which excludes pre-opening costs and overhead relating to the management of LBE.

Adjusted Store Level EBITDAaL Margin

Calculated as adjusted store level EBITDAaL divided by total revenues for LBE for the period.

SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures that are not (a) presented in the financial statements and (b) is, or is intended to be, disclosed periodically to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow, that is not a non-GAAP financial measure or a non-GAAP ratio as defined in the instrument. Below are supplementary financial measures that Cineplex uses to depict its financial performance, financial position or cash flows.

Earnings (loss) per Share Metrics

Cineplex has presented basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share net of this item to provide a more comparable loss per share metric between the current periods and prior year periods. In the non-GAAP and other financial measure, earnings is defined as net income or net loss attributable to Cineplex excluding the change in fair value of financial instruments.

Per Patron Revenue Metrics

Cineplex reviews per patron metrics as they relate to box office revenue and theatre food service revenue such as BPP, CPP, BPP excluding premium priced product, and concession margin per patron, as these are key measures used by investors to value and assess Cineplex's performance, and are widely used in the theatre exhibition industry. Management of Cineplex defines these metrics as follows:

Theatre Attendance: Theatre attendance is calculated as the total number of paying patrons that frequent Cineplex's theatres during the period.

BPP: Calculated as total box office revenues divided by total paid theatre attendance for the period.

BPP excluding premium priced product: Calculated as total box office revenues for the period, less box office revenues from 3D, 4DX, UltraAVX, VIP ScreenX and IMAX product; divided by total paid theatre attendance for the period, less paid theatre attendance for 3D, 4DX, UltraAVX, VIP, ScreenX and IMAX product.

CPP: Calculated as total theatre food service revenues divided by total paid total theatre attendance for the period.

Theatre concession margin per patron: Calculated as total theatre food service revenues less total theatre food service cost, divided by theatre attendance for the period.

Cost of sales percentages

Cineplex reviews and reports cost of sales percentages for its two largest revenue sources, box office revenues and food service revenues as these measures are widely used in the theatre exhibition industry. These measures are reported as film cost percentage and concession cost percentage, respectively, and are calculated as follows:

Film cost percentage: Calculated as total film cost expense divided by total box office revenues for the period.

Theatre concession cost percentage: Calculated as total theatre food service costs divided by total theatre food service revenues for the period.

LBE food cost percentage: Calculated as total LBE food costs divided by total LBE food service revenues for the period.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media) and digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information (identified by words such as "will", "anticipates", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance). Such forward-looking information is based on expectations and assumptions made by Cineplex and is subject to risks and uncertainties which may be beyond Cineplex's control. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. A comprehensive discussion of risks that may impact Cineplex can be found in Cineplex's public reports and filings, which are available under the Company's profile on Sedar+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Cineplex does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

