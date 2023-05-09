Cineplex Announces Details of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Company will Hold Virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex Inc. today announced details of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders (the "Shareholders"). The Meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Virtual Webcast

Shareholders and guests will be able to access the Meeting via live audio webcast at: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ CINEPLEX2023 . Online check-in will begin at 8.45 a.m.; those wishing to attend are asked to allow ample time, prior to the Meeting, to log in. The Meeting platform is fully supported across browsers and devices running the most up-to-date version of applicable software plug-ins. Participants are asked to ensure that they have a strong, preferably high-speed, internet connection.

Voting at the Meeting

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an opportunity to attend, participate and vote at the Meeting from any location. Non-registered (beneficial) Shareholders may also attend online and ask questions but will not be able to vote unless they have appointed themselves as proxyholders prior to the Meeting. Guests will also be able to attend online and listen to the Meeting but will not be able to vote or ask questions during the Meeting. Detailed instructions are set out in the Management Information Circular, available on Cineplex's Investor Relations website at corp.cineplex.com/investors .

Questions regarding shareholder ability to participate or vote at the Meeting, may be directed to Broadridge at [email protected] .

About Cineplex:

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com .

