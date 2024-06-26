VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is pleased to announce the addition of Mike Murray to its team, effective June 24. Based in Vancouver, Mr. Murray will assume the role of Director of Project Delivery Office (PDO) for the firm's services to BC Hydro & Power Authority (BC Hydro), focusing on Transmission and Distribution Engineering and Project Delivery Services. In this pivotal role, he will drive project success and enhance service delivery.

Mike Murray is highly regarded for his leadership skills in managing large capital projects and multidisciplinary teams. His extensive experience across the project lifecycle, including the construction of high-voltage transmission assets, has instilled in him a methodical approach to project management, ensuring that projects are well planned and successfully delivered from the outset.

"Mike Murray's strategic insight and leadership will support our client's in the delivery of quality services and projects on time and within budget. His expertise is a valuable addition to our team," said Christine Lavoie, Senior Vice President, Project Management at CIMA+.

"I am delighted to join the CIMA+ team and look forward to contributing to the company's growth and the successful delivery of projects for our clients" echoed Mike Murray, Director of Project Delivery Office at CIMA+.

This appointment underscores the firm's dedication to attracting top-tier talent and its unwavering commitment to sustainable development and the clean energy transition.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 35 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,200 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

More information on cima.ca.

SOURCE CIMA+

For more information: Andréanne St-Pierre, Senior Director--Marketing and Communications, [email protected], 514-348-0891