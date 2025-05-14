EDMONTON, AB, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kumail Moledina as Senior Director, Transmission and Distribution (T&D) in Alberta.

Based in Edmonton, Mr. Moledina will play a strategic leadership role in strengthening CIMA+'s Energy and Resources sector, with a focus on supporting the growth, performance and resilience of the T&D team in Alberta and business development across Western Canada. His arrival marks a key milestone in CIMA+'s long-term strategy to deliver innovative, climate-adaptive infrastructure solutions to clients across Canada.

Formerly Vice President, Climate Adaptation and Reliability at ATCO Electric, Mr. Moledina brings over two decades of experience in engineering, namely in the energy sector. He has successfully led multidisciplinary teams and major infrastructure projects and brings deep knowledge of the industry and its key players.

In his new role, Mr. Moledina will report directly to Pierre Bérubé, Senior Director, Energy & Resources, Western Canada, at CIMA+. "We're very excited to welcome a high-calibre leader like Kumail. He knows the industry inside and out, having worked at every level and every stage of project delivery—from planning to execution. His experience will be a major asset in driving the strategic development and growth of our T&D services in Alberta and Western Canada, advancing CIMA+'s mission to design resilient, high-performing infrastructure." said Mr. Bérubé.

"CIMA+ is a reputable, professional, and impactful firm," said Kumail Moledina, "I look forward to joining this highly qualified team and to playing a role in the continued growth of the Energy and Resources sector, contributing to the long-term success of CIMA+'s clients and communities."

Mr. Moledina holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Alberta and has completed executive programs at Ivey Business School. He is currently on the Executive Council of the IEEE Power and Energy Society and CIGRE Canada.

This appointment came into effect on May 12, 2025.

