CIMA+ CHOSEN BY BC HYDRO TO DELIVER TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION ENGINEERING AND PROJECT DELIVERY SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms, is pleased to announce they have been chosen by BC Hydro & Power Authority (BC Hydro) to work directly with them as one team on providing Transmission and Distribution Engineering and Project Delivery Services.

This collaboration aligns with BC Hydro's decade-long capital strategy aimed at modernizing the electrical grid and furnishing dependable energy to our communities while advancing their commitment to electrification and to reducing GHG.

"With a strong focus on sustainable development integrating quality, safety, effective project management, dynamic thinking and stakeholders' inclusion, CIMA+ has quickly become a trusted partner for clients in BC and has developed strategic, long-term partnership relations with numerous utilities across Canada. We are happy to see our partnership with BC Hydro expand," stated Steeve L'Heureux, Executive Vice President, Energy and Resources at CIMA+.

"CIMA+ has a comprehensive expertise from design to delivery when it comes to Energy and Resources. Our team of experts across Canada has a multidisciplinary approach that provides direct access to all the engineering expertise our clients require to build or upgrade their power transmission and distribution system. We are confident that our fully integrated service approach that we developed in the past 30 years will be beneficial to BC Hydro.", continued Mr. L'Heureux.

The Master Services Agreement (MSA) has a seven-year term that can be extended to up to 20 years, which highlights a long-term partnership. The scope of the MSA is multidisciplinary and includes engineering and project delivery for transmission lines, distribution, and substations. The services cover project management, electrical, civil, structural, protection & controls, and telecommunications engineering.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of consulting engineering services, namely in the areas of Energy and resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and digital technologies (incl. telecommunication systems), and Earth and Environment (incl. geotechnical services). The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,000, most of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+, we believe that our job aims at improving the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world.

