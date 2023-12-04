HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms, formalized its presence in Atlantic Canada with the opening of its new regional headquarters in Halifax, Nova Scotia, recognizing the economic momentum happening now in the region. Mike Savage, Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality, Wendy Luther, President & CEO of Halifax Partnership, and Maud-Andrée Lefebvre, Chief representative of the Office of Quebec in Atlantic Canada, all welcomed CIMA+ to the province November 16 with their presence at the office's opening event.

The gathering also held a smudging ceremony with an Elder of The Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Society and a land acknowledgment of the unceded territory of the Mi'kmaq People. On our shared path towards reconciliation, CIMA+ is committed to maintaining meaningful relationships with the Indigenous community for current and future generations.

"More than ever, Halifax needs the skills CIMA+ brings as we strive to meet our ambitious goals to grow our population and economy. We need more talented people, who can help us build future-ready, sustainable communities where people want to make a life," said Mike Savage, Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality.

The office will serve CIMA+'s existing clientele in the four Atlantic provinces. Its new base in the region's largest city will further tap into the area's potential for growth, especially in the energy and resource sectors. CIMA+ will be contributing to the region's economy in other ways, too, creating 10 new full-time, skilled jobs and other opportunities.

"It's an exciting time to be in the Atlantic region, with many large renewable energy projects in the works, along with utility upgrades, building retrofits and construction of new infrastructure," said Denis Thivierge, President and CEO of CIMA+, who recently celebrated his first year at the head of the firm. "We see a tremendous potential for growth and that's why we are so pleased to have opened our new office in the region."

"For several years now, the majority of our Atlantic clients are in the energy and resources sector," says Steve L'Heureux, Executive Vice President, Energy and Resources at CIMA+. "In the midst of an energy transition with set targets to achieve our goals, we anticipate that our clients will have growing needs in light of the planned infrastructure projects in the region."

Last year, CIMA+ opened an office in Clarenville, Newfoundland and Labrador, further building on the promise of the Atlantic market. CIMA+'s new office, its fourth office in the region, is located at 238A (Unit 302) Brownlow Avenue in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of consulting engineering services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure, transportation, energy and resources, project management, communication systems, and the environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our foundation in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our client's expectations. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,000, most of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+, we believe that our job aims at improving the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world.

For more information, please visit: www.cima.ca

SOURCE CIMA+

For further information: Andréanne St-Pierre, Director -- Marketing and communications, [email protected], (514) 348-0891