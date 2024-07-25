CIHI data reveals critical nursing shortage in Ontario

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - New data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) reveals worsening nursing workforce trends in Ontario. The province now needs 26,000 additional registered nurses (RN) just to catch up to the RN-to-population ratio in the rest of Canada – a profound gap that has widened by three per cent since 2022. The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) stresses that urgent action is required to retain and recruit more RNs and keep people living in Ontario healthier.

For the ninth consecutive year, Ontario has had the worst RN-to-population ratio in Canada, and it's getting worse despite recent provincial investments in health care. While the number of nurses in agencies, private clinics and non-bedside roles is increasing, shortages persist in hospitals, community health and long-term care (LTC) sectors. "We need more RNs across all sectors working full-time at full scope, providing direct care to Ontarians," says RNAO President NP Lhamo Dolkar. "Without a turnaround in hospitals, community health and LTC, nurses will continue to explore other options within or outside the profession, worsening the crisis."

In LTC, the RN-to-population ratio remained stable in 2023, suggesting that a key RNAO recommendation implemented by the government – legislated direct care minimums – is having some effect. Still, the province's RN per capita ratio remains critically low compared to the rest of Canada. RNAO advocates for greater investments and an enforced minimum of four hours of direct care per patient to enhance LTC conditions.

While the growth of nurse practitioners (NPs) in Ontario is reassuring, much more is required to address the crisis in primary care. Approximately 2.5 million Ontarians lack access to a primary care provider, with an expected increase to 4.4 million by 2026. "NPs are crucial to resolving the primary care crisis and play key roles in LTC and other sectors," Dolkar emphasizes. "Much larger investments in NP education, recruitment and retention as well as NP-led clinics are required."

"Nurses continue to work tirelessly," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. "We must implement the recommendations in our Nursing Career Pathways report and in our 2024 provincial pre-budget submission." These recommendations include full-time employment, increased compensation and harmonization upwards to address pay disparities, enhanced mentorship, professional development, and safe workloads. Ontario must also increase baccalaureate nursing student enrolments by 10 per cent annually for the next five years and create a Return to Nursing Now program to reintegrate RNs and NPs into the workforce.

"It's crucial the government focus on both retention and recruitment simultaneously," adds Grinspun. "We are committed to work with all levels of government to find sustainable solutions that retain and attract nurses to our profession."

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

