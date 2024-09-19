CORNWALL, ON, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)-led initiative partnering with the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) stopped and searched a suspicious vehicle under the Customs Act, finding 20 cases containing 200,000 unstamped cigarettes. The driver and passenger were arrested, and the police seized two cell phones, Canadian currency and the vehicle.

Further investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in South Stormont, Ontario, where another 20 cases of unstamped cigarettes were recovered.

Photo of 40 boxes of unstamped cigarettes that were recovered after a suspicious vehicle stop and further investigation by CRTF. A blue placard rests on top of the boxes which includes the crest of RCMP, CBSA, OPP and Ontario Ministry of Finance. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region)

In total, 400,000 unstamped cigarettes were taken off the streets.

Cornwall RCMP have charged Andrew Helmer (27) of Akwesasne with the following offences:

Possession of unstamped tobacco, Sec. 32 (1) of the Excise Act, 2001 , and

, and Possession of property obtained by crime, Sec. 230(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Jake Buckshot (25) of Cornwall has been charged with the following offence:

Possession of unstamped tobacco, Sec. 32 (1) of the Excise Act, 2001.

Court appearances for both Helmer and Buckshot is set for Oct. 17, 2024, in Cornwall.

The RCMP would like to thank the CBSA, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontario Ministry of Finance who are our main partners in this investigation.

"The RCMP is committed to serving with excellence. This includes working collaboratively with the communities we serve, as well as our partners, to provide innovative and professional policing services. Securing Canada's borders and stopping contraband from entering the country is a shared core responsibility of the RCMP and CBSA. This investigation underscores the importance of the work being done every day by our officers in concert with our partners."

Inspector Etienne Thauvette, Officer in Charge, Cornwall Detachment.

Fast Facts

The CRTF is a joint task force made up of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and the Ontario Ministry of Finance. We work closely with our trusted US partners to combat crime on both sides of the border.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live, but your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more effective. If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact local police, the RCMP Cornwall Detachment at 613-937-2800, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

