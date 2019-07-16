CIDAL will continue its mission to develop innovative businesses

The Government of Canada awards over $180,000 in financial assistance to this Lac-Saint-Jean organization

ALMA, QC, July 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Corporation d'innovation et développement Alma‒Lac-Saint-Jean-Est (CIDAL) is an organization that fosters the growth and development of an innovative and inclusive ecosystem in the Lac-Saint-Jean-Est regional county municipality. To help it maintain its momentum, it has been awarded a non-repayable contribution of $182,000 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. With this financial assistance, the organization will be able to enhance its support services through the implementation of an entrepreneurial incubator.

The funding was announced today by Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, during a visit to the future site of the incubator. More specifically, the Government of Canada's assistance will help CIDAL facilitate access to professional resources, acquire state-of-the-art computer and technological equipment, and make the necessary leasehold improvements to fit up workspaces for incubated businesses.

Established in October 2016, CIDAL is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, foster and support economic, industrial, airport and tourism development initiatives in the fourteen municipalities of the Lac-Saint-Jean-Est regional county municipality. The organization is also responsible for managing and operating Alma Airport.

Communities need to build on innovation to strategically diversify and develop lasting regional competitive advantages. Supporting community transition and diversification is therefore a Government of Canada priority.

Quotes

"By supporting CIDAL, the Government of Canada is reaffirming its commitment to support the creation of businesses that innovate, create value and strengthen a promising sector for the Lac-Saint-Jean-Est regional county municipality, namely the digital sector. I am proud to see that this organization will be able to continue taking root, developing and contributing to the health of our region's economy."

Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion

"The Government of Canada is committed to investing in job creation to grow the economy and the prosperity of Canadians. This is why we are supporting CIDAL, whose priority is to foster the creation of new innovative businesses."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"By setting up this incubator, we intend to create a new entrepreneurial ecosystem that will increase and revitalize this sector, in addition to contributing to the development and influence of the City of Alma and the Lac-Saint-Jean-Est regional county municipality as a whole."

Marc Asselin, Mayor of Alma and President of CIDAL

Quick facts

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was awarded under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program. This program targets entrepreneurs who leverage innovation to grow their businesses and make them more competitive, and regional economic stakeholders who help create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and inclusive growth in all regions.

To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec‑ced.gc.ca.

