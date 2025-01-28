CIBC wins Best Use of AI in Client Experience at the Customer Centricity World Series Awards

The bank also recognized with North American Awards in additional Client Experience categories

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC has been recognized with the Best Use of AI in Client Experience (CX), World Series and North American award by ARCET Global, a UK-based institute with worldwide reach. This is the fifth year of the ARCET Global Customer Centricity World Series Awards, and the first year to include the Best Use of AI in Client Experience category. Over 180 entries from 76 companies and 23 countries participated in these prestigious awards and were judged by over 150 global CX professionals.

"Continuously enhancing our clients' banking experience is fundamental to making their ambitions real," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "This recognition from ARCET Global speaks to our team's ongoing commitment to drive meaningful client engagement and modern banking experiences – which our win in the Best Use of AI in Client Experience category really exemplifies."

The Best Use of AI in the CX category recognizes CIBC's Knowledge Central Generative AI initiative, helping frontline teams best support clients, deriving actionable insights to establish themes and client needs, and ability to connect platforms to identify trends and insights to improve processes.

"Thoughtfully implementing AI solutions across our bank to deliver on our client-focused strategy takes a collaborative team effort, and solutions like CIBC's Knowledge Central AI, are improving our clients' banking experience and receiving recognition in the CX space," said Christina Kramer, Group Head, Technology, Infrastructure and Innovation, CIBC.

The bank was also recognized in two additional categories, being named North American winner and highly commended in both the Customer Insights & Feedback VOC, and Customer Experience Team categories. These award categories celebrate organizations that have dedicated teams responsible for delivering exceptional client experiences, with innovative solutions and measurable results.

