TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, CIBC announced the voluntary de-listing of 10 Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs") from Cboe Canada. The CDRs will continue to be listed and tradable on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under their existing symbols and Canadian shareholders can continue to trade them.

The de-listing of these CDRs from Cboe Canada will take effect at the close of trading on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The 10 CDRs being delisted from Cboe Canada are:

Advanced Micro Devices CDR (CAD Hedged)

Alphabet CDR (CAD Hedged)

Amazon.com CDR (CAD Hedged)

Apple CDR (CAD Hedged)

Berkshire Hathaway CDR (CAD Hedged)

Costco CDR (CAD Hedged)

Meta CDR (CAD Hedged)

Microsoft CDR (CAD Hedged)

Nvidia CDR (CAD Hedged)

Tesla CDR (CAD Hedged)

For more information about CIBC's line-up of CDRs, please visit https://cdr.cibc.com.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre .

SOURCE CIBC

CIBC Media Contact: For media inquiries: Kathryn Lawler, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-242-1943 / [email protected]