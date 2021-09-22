"Our new look connects directly to our powerful, unifying purpose of helping make our clients' ambitions a reality, and reflects the bank we've become by investing in our capabilities and our client-focused culture," says Victor Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC. "Since our founding more than 150 years ago, CIBC has worked to deliver exceptional client experiences, never more so than today as we build a relationship-oriented bank for the modern world."

In recent years, CIBC has undertaken a broad transformation that includes building out a North American platform for growth with leading digital capabilities and innovation, and core banking solutions and advice focused on meeting the needs and expectations of clients on both sides of the border. It also includes CIBC SQUARE, the bank's new global headquarters in a state-of-the-art campus in downtown Toronto that has been purpose-built to foster a collaborative, dynamic and healthy workplace.

"Throughout our history, we have always made our clients' goals our own," says Mr. Dodig. "The pandemic highlighted again the role we play in our clients' lives. Our renewed purpose has been our north star throughout this time, and as we look to the future, it's more important than ever that our brand captures the bank we are today – one with a North American platform for growth, a client-centric culture, and a focus on the future for our stakeholders."

CIBC's New Logo: Uniting Legacy With The Future

CIBC's new brand, a symbol of the bank's purpose, is a fresh take on our first logo, which was crafted in 1966 to celebrate our bank's 100-year anniversary centennial. The new logo brings together the iconic chevrons from our centennial logo in a way that evolves past into present, to create a symbol of our purpose – one that connects to our past and future opportunities.

Clients will see the new brand launched on Thursday, September 23 on CIBC's digital channels and advertising. It will be rolled out to banking products and CIBC locations over the coming year.

Visit cibc.com/ambitions to learn more about CIBC's purpose and renewed brand.

