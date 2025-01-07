CIBC Marks the Passing of John Hunkin

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) is remembering former President and CEO John Hunkin, who passed away earlier this week. Mr. Hunkin led CIBC from 1999 to 2005.

"John Hunkin was an inspiring leader who dedicated his career to CIBC," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO of CIBC. "He leaves a lasting legacy, including his many accomplishments over his 36-year career with our bank, and he will be remembered fondly by our CIBC Team.

In addition, his philanthropic contributions across health care and education have made a positive impact on the lives of many Canadians, and he will be remembered as a true Canadian success story who gave back to ensure others would have a brighter future."

Mr. Hunkin took on the leadership of CIBC in 1999. During his tenure, CIBC made a foundational acquisition of Merrill Lynch's Canadian brokerage business, strengthening CIBC Wood Gundy and the bank's position in Wealth Management, and providing a key pillar in the bank's success in this area today.

He was always guided by a conviction in CIBC's potential for growth and capacity to lead – elements which are core to the bank's purpose of helping to make ambitions real. Outside of his career in business, John was deeply committed to helping others.

"John and his wife Susan Crocker have helped to advance education and health care in Canada through their many significant charitable contributions over the years, including landmark contributions to health care in Nova Scotia where John made his home after retiring from our bank in 2005," added Mr. Dodig.

In a tribute to his impact on our business and our nation, John was awarded the Order of Canada in 2019 for his extraordinary contributions to Canada and for his leadership in philanthropy to strengthen our country for the future.

"Our entire CIBC team offers our condolences to John's family, and will remember him as a bold, authentic leader who cared about the communities we call home," added Mr. Dodig.

