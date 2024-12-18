TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its intention to redeem all of its issued and outstanding Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares Series 41 (Non-viability contingent capital (NVCC)) (Series 41 shares) (TSX: CM.PR.P), for cash. The redemption will occur on January 31, 2025. The redemption price is $25.00 per Series 41 share.

The $0.244313 quarterly dividend announced on December 5, 2024 will be the final dividend on the Series 41 shares and will be paid on January 28, 2025, covering the period to January 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 27, 2024.

Holders of the Series 41 shares should contact the financial institution, broker or other intermediary through which they hold the shares to confirm how they will receive their redemption proceeds.

About CIBC

SOURCE CIBC - Investor Relations

For further information: Investor Relations: Jason Patchett, 416-980-8691, [email protected]; Investor & Financial Communications: Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, [email protected]