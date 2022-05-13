TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) will host an Investor Day on Thursday June 16, 2022, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET and concluding by 1:00 p.m. ET. The live event will feature presentations from senior leaders at CIBC and will provide an in-depth overview of the bank's financial objectives and client-focused growth strategy, including providing an update on the priorities for each of its strategic business units.

"The execution of our client-focused strategy has enabled us to build a modern, relationship-oriented bank," said Victor G. Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC. "We have established strong momentum across our bank and look forward to sharing our plans on how we will continue to grow."

To support public health efforts, CIBC's Investor Day will be a hybrid event held at the bank's new global headquarters, CIBC Square. Investors can register to participate virtually by visiting our website, where additional details including the agenda for the day and speakers will be made available.

For further information: Investor Relations: Petra Van Daele, 416-980-4871, [email protected]; Investor & Financial Communications: Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, [email protected]