TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced it will be enhancing its suite of Aeroplan® Visa credit cards through the bank's partnership with Air Canada's improved loyalty program launching November 8, 2020.

CIBC Aeroplan credit cardholders will have access to the transformed Aeroplan program to earn points faster, travel more and travel better when ready to redeem or purchase flights.

In the transformed Aeroplan program, there are no cash surcharges on flight rewards with Air Canada and every Air Canada seat available to book in cash is available to book in points. Furthermore, with Aeroplan Family Sharing, and the ability to pay with Points + Cash, more people will find it easier to get to a flight reward. CIBC's enhanced Aeroplan card lineup will also include popular features that clients have come to rely on.

"We are excited to enhance our already robust travel card reward options with Aeroplan's transformed loyalty program," said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Group Head, Personal and Business Banking, CIBC. "This new program offers existing Aeroplan cardholders a smooth transition with the peace of mind that all of their current Aeroplan Miles will be honoured as Aeroplan points on a one-to-one basis."

For more details on the transformed Aeroplan program, CIBC Aeroplan cardholders can visit aircanada.com/aeroplan.

