TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced it's teaming up with Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, to offer CIBC cardholders exclusive benefits that will make ordering from their favourite restaurants, retailers and grocery stores not only more convenient, but also more rewarding.

Starting today, CIBC clients who link their eligible CIBC credit card or debit card to their Skip account will enjoy exclusive benefits, including a 12-month free trial of Skip's newly-launched membership program, Skip+, with customers receiving over $600 in savings in their first year of membership. This significant saving is one way of adding even more value to every order on Skip, making it easier and more rewarding for clients to enjoy what they love.

"We know our clients value convenience and savings, and teaming up with Skip helps us deliver both," said Diane Ferri, Senior-Vice President, Cards, CIBC. "With Skip, we're providing CIBC clients with exclusive deals, discounts and time-saving options to help them get more value from their everyday purchases and save while they're at it."

As part of this collaboration, CIBC clients will receive the following benefits with their Skip+ membership:

More savings – exclusive to CIBC cardholders: a 12-month free Skip+ membership trial, a welcome voucher for up to $45 in savings, and a preferred $6.99 monthly subscription fee after the free trial; clients will also receive $0 delivery fees and premium deals from Canada's most popular restaurants and retailers.

With Skip, clients can order what they love, choosing from more than 50,000 restaurants, grocery stores, retailers, florists and more.

"Our partnership with CIBC marks the coming together of two beloved Canadian brands," said Rachel MacAdam, Vice President of Marketing at Skip. "Our newly-launched membership program, Skip+, gives Canadians meaningful ways to unlock more value in their delivery experience, and with CIBC as a Premiere partner, we're thrilled to be offering their cardholders even more exclusive benefits and savings on Skip."

To receive the exclusive benefits and savings, CIBC cardholders can visit www.cibc.com/skip for more information on how to link an eligible credit or debit card to their skip account and begin their 12-month free trial.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About Skip

Skip is part of JustEatTakeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Skip connects millions of customers with over 50,000 restaurant partners across the country, including a growing offering of groceries, retailers, alcohol and convenience stores.

