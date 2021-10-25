TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC congratulates Veni Iozzo, Executive Vice-President, Enterprise Real Estate and Workplace Transformation, on being inducted into the Women's Executive Network (WXN) Hall of Fame, Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100.

WXN's Hall of Fame honours women who have previously been recognized with the WXN Top 100 Award three times for their remarkable contributions in the workplace and community.

"Veni is a multi-faceted leader and an architect behind our workplace transformation that is enabling our purpose-driven and inclusive culture," said Victor G. Dodig, CIBC President & CEO. "Her relentless advocacy for intentional inclusion and community service has also made her a role model within our bank and beyond. We are proud to see her recognized among a distinguished group of leaders."

Ms. Iozzo joins CIBC's Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Christina Kramer and Sandy Sharman as members of the WXN Hall of Fame.

The Women's Executive Network highlights and commemorates women at all levels, in all sectors and of all ages. WXN Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 award is presented to incredible women in ten different categories, winners are chosen by an independent advisory board. A complete list of recipients is available on the Women's Executive Network website .

CIBC is a proud champion of WXN, an organization aligned to the bank's commitment to creating spaces that allows for opportunities for women to thrive and succeed in leadership positions.

