CIBC recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 2021 for 11th consecutive year

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC has been named among Canada's Best Diversity Employers by MediaCorp Canada Inc. for the eleventh year in a row. MediaCorp Canada's editors make their selections based on top employers' inclusive and diversity initiatives.

"We are proud to be recognized as a company that appreciates our team members' uniqueness. This award demonstrates our continuing commitment to make inclusion the cornerstone of our bank's culture," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head, People, Culture and Brand. "Ensuring we have variety of perspectives, insights and ideas that help our team members and clients achieve their ambitions."

CIBC's selection was based on the success of company wide initiatives aimed at promoting inclusion for five talent segments: women, members of visible minorities, persons with disabilities, Indigenous peoples, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Recent efforts to build a culture of inclusivity include the following:

We leveraged our 10 People Networks to uncover the unique needs of employees and clients through holding dozens of virtual 'listening exercises'. These included sessions with team members from the Black community amid the protests against racial injustices and with those who live with disability and provide care for dependants throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.





In 2020, we continued to improve the degree to which our executive team reflects the clients and communities we serve through increasing the representation of women, visible minorities and leaders from the Black community in Board-approved executive roles.





In partnership with CIBC's Indigenous Employee Circle, we hosted a series of "Blanket Exercises". With blankets symbolizing the lands inhabited by Indigenous communities, the exercises use the power of storytelling to bring awareness to the history of Indigenous peoples in Canada , with a specific focus on reconciliation. These activities help promote belonging of our Indigenous team members. In recognition of Orange Shirt Day, many of our Banking Centres began their morning huddle with a traditional land acknowledgement.





, with a specific focus on reconciliation. These activities help promote belonging of our Indigenous team members. In recognition of Orange Shirt Day, many of our Banking Centres began their morning huddle with a traditional land acknowledgement. CIBC became the first Canadian bank to join The Valuable 500, an international campaign advocating to unlock the full value of persons with disabilities. With the announcement, we affirmed our ongoing commitment to ensure 8-9% of our annual hires in Canada are persons with disabilities. We strive to reach these goals through partnerships with organizations including Specialisterne Canada and Lime Connect that specialize in connecting employers with hard-to-reach talent.

CIBC has continued to be recognized in other rankings for encouraging and implementing inclusive employment opportunities for a number of groups, including the Black community, Indigenous peoples, and young people. Recent notable awards and recognition include being named among the following:

One of Canada's 50 Most Engaged Workplaces by Achievers

50 Most Engaged Workplaces by Achievers One of Canada's Top 100 Ideal Employers by Universum

Top 100 Ideal Employers by Universum Selected for Best Contribution to Student Career Development by TalentEgg

Mediacorp Canada's Top 100 Employers

Mediacorp Canada's Top Employer for Young People

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Equileap Global Top 100 companies for gender equality

Among the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights

To learn more about why you belong at CIBC, please visit: https://www.cibc.com/inclusion

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: [email protected] or 647-456-4556

Related Links

www.cibc.com

