TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced it has been awarded Silver certification in the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) program from the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB).

PAIR's multi-year certification process recognizes organizations committed to establishing strong and ongoing working relationships that create wealth for Indigenous businesses and communities. The Silver certification reflects CIBC's long-standing dedication to economic reconciliation.

"We are proud to receive this recognition of our bank's commitment to supporting Indigenous business development, creating employment opportunities, and strengthening community relationships. This certification confirms our ongoing work in service of making meaningful change and creating opportunities for Indigenous prosperity in Canada," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head, People, Culture and Brand, CIBC.





The certification recognizes CIBC's action and impact in several areas, including:

CIBC's Reconciliation Framework, which helps accelerate the bank's progress in supporting economic prosperity for Indigenous peoples through clear and measurable commitments and reporting.

For 20 years, the CIBC Indigenous Employee Circle has been engaging thousands of team members across our bank in activities that promote belonging, career development, and networking.

CIBC's commitment to ensuring our workforce reflects the clients and communities we serve by working towards a goal of at least three per cent of our workforce and at least two per cent of Board-approved executive roles in Canada identifying as Indigenous peoples.

identifying as Indigenous peoples. For the last two years, CIBC has been awarded the Indigenous Reconciliation and Innovation Award as part of the Employment Equity Achievement Awards (EEAA) organized by the Minister of Labour and Seniors.

CIBC's development of specialized products, services and lending practices to advance the ambitions of our Indigenous clients including the Indigenous Housing Loan Program, financial education sessions, operating on-reserve banking centres and a full suite of digital financial services.

CIBC was Lead Partner of the Canadian Indigenous Investment Summit, showcasing investment opportunities in the energy, natural resources and infrastructure sectors with a focus on Indigenous communities' role in sustainable growth and is a member of the First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) Sustaining Partners Program.

CIBC contributed $3.2 million to community organizations, scholarships, and bursaries supporting the next generation of Indigenous leaders and changemakers in 2023 through the CIBC Foundation.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Stephanie Marcus, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-643-6358, [email protected]