TORONTO, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced it has received the Indigenous Reconciliation Award and the Innovation Award as part of the 2024 Employment Equity Achievement Awards (EEAA) organized by the Minister of Labour and Seniors for the second consecutive year.

The EEAA program recognizes employers who demonstrate outstanding achievement in implementing employment equity in their workplaces, including innovative approaches to connecting with jobseekers from underrepresented communities and implementing programs that foster stronger relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in the workplace.

"We are honoured to once again be recognized for our bank's achievements in supporting our team members and making meaningful change within the communities we serve as part of our commitment to accessibility, inclusion and reconciliation," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head, People, Culture and Brand, CIBC.

The Indigenous Reconciliation Award and the Innovation Award recognize CIBC's action and impact in several areas:

CIBC's Reconciliation Framework , which helps accelerate the bank's progress in supporting economic prosperity for Indigenous peoples through clear and measurable commitments and reporting.

, which helps accelerate the bank's progress in supporting economic prosperity for Indigenous peoples through clear and measurable commitments and reporting. Contributions of $3.2 million to community organizations, scholarships, and bursaries supporting the next generation of Indigenous leaders and changemakers in 2023 through the CIBC Foundation.

to community organizations, scholarships, and bursaries supporting the next generation of Indigenous leaders and changemakers in 2023 through the CIBC Foundation. Making our Campus Recruitment process more inclusive by directly supporting under-represented candidates identified through our talent partnerships.

Expanding in-house accessibility support services, including American Sign Language interpretation and Communication Access Realtime Translation writer captioning for our Deaf, deafened and hard of hearing team members, as well as attendant and reader assistance services.

