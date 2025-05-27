TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that it has been named a 2025 Forrester Customer-Obsessed Enterprise award winner, the only retail bank in North America to receive this award.

"Our clients are at the forefront of everything that we do, and we're proud to receive this recognition which speaks to the dedication and commitment of our entire CIBC team," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "This award strongly reflects how we're living our purpose, helping make our clients' ambitions a reality, and delivering on our client-focused strategy."

Forrester's Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award recognizes organizations that place customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy and operations to deliver outstanding customer experiences, accelerate business outcomes, and enable greater employee engagement.

"We've embedded customer centricity within every facet of our organization, which is delivering meaningful experiences for our clients," added Forbes. "Our team has prioritized making it even easier for our clients to do business with us by improving digital client journeys and continuing to deepen client relationships."

